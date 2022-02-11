

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
LGUs should follow policy allowing only vaccinated foreigners into country, DOH says
 


Philstar.com
February 11, 2022 | 2:37pm





 
LGUs should follow policy allowing only vaccinated foreigners into country, DOH says
This 2018 file photo shows the Cebu provincial capitol
The Freeman / Aldo Nelbert Banaynal
 


MANILA, Philippines — Local government units should follow the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases' policy allowing only fully-vaccinated foreign nationals into the country, the Department of Health said Friday.


The DOH issued the reminder after the Cebu provincial government issued an order allowing unvaccinated foreign travelers in beginning March 1.



In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the provincial government had not consulted the agency about its policy. The DOH is chair of the task force.


"Let me just remind all local governments ‘yung mga binabalangkas na mga panukala o protocols ng IATF ito ay isang mandato sa bawat isa sa LGUs na sumunod dahil kailangan ‘yung protocols natin ipatutupad nationally so we can continuously protect our borders and we can prevent the further transmission of disease,” Vergeire said.


(Let me just remind all local governments that it is their mandate to follow the policies or protocols of the IATF because our protocols need to be implemented nationally so we can continuously protect our borders and we can prevent the further transmission of disease.)


Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said Thursday that the national government needs to talk to the Cebu provincial government.


Under the directive of Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated foreign nationals only need to present negative RT-PCR test result taken within 48 hours.


They will be swabbed upon arrival at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport and will undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of another RT-PCR test taken on the fifth day of quarantine.


The order also “strongly encouraged” foreign travelers to be vaccinated with single-dose Janssen vaccine during their stay in the province.


Garcia had previously locked horns with national government officials over COVID-19 protocols. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with a report from The Freeman/Le Phyllis F. Antojado


 










 









CEBU PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Presidential bets unfazed as Marcos hurdles 3 more blocks to candidacy







Presidential bets unfazed as Marcos hurdles 3 more blocks to candidacy



6 hours ago 


Fellow presidential aspirants of Ferdinand “Bongbong" Marcos Jr., current survey frontrunner, are unfazed as he...








Headlines
fbtw













SWS: More Pinoys back mandatory jabs, restrictions for unvaxxed







SWS: More Pinoys back mandatory jabs, restrictions for unvaxxed



By Janvic Mateo |
16 hours ago 


About half of adult Filipinos support mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations and stricter policies against the unvaccinated, a recent...








Headlines
fbtw













Comelec division junks disqualification suits vs Marcos







Comelec division junks disqualification suits vs Marcos



By Kristine Joy Patag |
21 hours ago  


The Comelec’s First Division on Thursday promulgated its resolution denying the consolidated petitions for disqualification...








Headlines
fbtw













Only 10% of target population has received boosters







Only 10% of target population has received boosters



By Mayen Jaymalin |
16 hours ago 


The Department of Health yesterday reported that only about 10 percent of the target population has received boosters against...








Headlines
fbtw













3rd national COVID-19 vaccination push extended until February 18







3rd national COVID-19 vaccination push extended until February 18



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
7 hours ago 


The third “Bayanihan Bakunahan” push was initially scheduled on February 10 and 11.








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Aspiring Laguna governor Sol Aragones backs Leni Robredo for presidency







Aspiring Laguna governor Sol Aragones backs Leni Robredo for presidency



7 minutes ago 


Sol Aragones, who is running for Laguna governor, expressed her support for Vice President Leni Robredo's run for the presidency...








Headlines
fbtw













Guanzon takes swipe at Ferolino, as petitioners vow to take Marcos petition ruling to Supreme Court







Guanzon takes swipe at Ferolino, as petitioners vow to take Marcos petition ruling to Supreme Court



4 hours ago 


Petitioners seeking the disqualification of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. are ready to...








Headlines
fbtw













DOLE urges employers to let workers accompany kids for COVID-19 vaccination







DOLE urges employers to let workers accompany kids for COVID-19 vaccination



7 hours ago 


The Department of Labor and Employment on Thursday issued an advisory on the payment of wages for private sector employees...








Headlines
fbtw













Bets to DILG: Allow selfies during campaign







Bets to DILG: Allow selfies during campaign



By Romina Cabrera |
16 hours ago 


Some politicians are appealing to authorities to scrap the ban on “selfies” or photo opportunities with supporters...








Headlines
fbtw













Philippine ranks 54th in global Democracy Index







Philippine ranks 54th in global Democracy Index



By Janvic Mateo |
16 hours ago 


The Philippines improved by a notch and ranked 54th out of 167 countries in the 2021 Democracy Index 2020 released yesterday...








Headlines
fbtw





 




Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with