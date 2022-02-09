


















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Presidential bet Lacson's promise: 'Hindi ko kayo ipapahiya, bibiguin'
 


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
February 9, 2022 | 3:18pm





 
 


MANILA, Philippines — Speaking to a crowd of supporters in his hometown in Imus, Cavite, presidential aspirant Panfilo "Ping" Lacson vowed on Tuesday evening that he will not embarass and disappoint the public if he is elected into the highest position in the land. 


"Ako po humaharap sa inyo bilang isang kababayan, lehitimong taga-Imus, lehitimong taga-Cavite. Kapag ako pinagpala na maglingkod, hinding hindi ko kayo ipapahiya. Hinding hindi ko kayo bibiguin!" the longtime public servant said in a speech that capped off his campaign launch. 



("I stand before you as one of the legitimate children of Imus, Cavite. If I will get the chance to serve, I will not embarass you. I will not disappoint you!")


Lacson, who has served three terms as a senator, is running for national office alongside Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III who is vying for the vice presidential position. 


The tandem held a proclamation rally in Imus Grandstand on Febrary 8, the first day of the campaign period for candidates in the national polls.


Both candidates, clad in blue polo shirts during their campaign launch, are advocating for good governance and anti-corruption on their platforms. 


In his speech, Lacson reiterated that the government is the country's biggest problem, but said it is also Philippines' solution if it adopts good governance. 


The Partido Reporma standard bearer also encouraged voters to choose their leaders wisely, reminding them to not put those were "thieves" in top government positions since it was the voting public which chose to put them in power. 


Even if Filipinos have the right to vote and the Constitution has few requirements for candidates, the prevalence of political dynasties, the weakness of political parties and the expenses in running a campaign often leaves voters with few choices at the polls.


Meanwhile, Sotto said that an administration under Lacson will restore faith in the courts, the justice system, the police and in the government. 


He believes that he and Lacson are the best fit to handle the two highest executive positions of the country because this will allow them to properly implement all the laws they have crafted during their time in the legislative branch.


The national and local elections are set on May 9, 2022. 

 


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
PING LACSON
TITO SOTTO







As It Happens



LATEST UPDATE: February 9, 2022 - 8:08am 




The campaign season for the 2022 elections officially starts on February 8 until May 7. Bookmark this page for updates. Photo courtesy of The STAR/Miguel de Guzman







February 9, 2022 - 8:08am 


The launch of presidential campaigns of the top five candidates concluded last night. Review the reports here:








February 8, 2022 - 5:15pm 


Former Sen. Bongbong Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio kick off their campaign at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.


Senatorial bets former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and former Defense Secretary Gibo Teodoro are also present in the event. 


 





February 8, 2022 - 3:56pm 


Manila Mayor Isko Moreno leads a caravan of his supporters as campaign season kicks off Tuesday.







February 8, 2022 - 2:19pm 


Lawyer Vic Rodriguez says the camp of presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos is still in the process of completing their senatorial slate for the 2022 elections.


"We would like to complete the 12 but we are still in the process of finalizing who gets the last slot. Of course more than the 12 eh lahat gustong sumama, at marami na ring tumutugion sa panawagan ni BBM na pambansang pagkakaisa," says Rodriguez.


When asked whether President Rodrigo Duterte will attend the proclamation rally, Rodriguez replies: "Hindi kami nakapag reach out kay PRRD dahil alam naman ninyo na kaka positive lang."


"I think hindi naman tama na obligahin natin ang ating pangulo na unang una, mainvolve sa political exercise na ito, at mindful din kami sa health and safety ni president sapagkat ilang araw lamang ang nakalipas nang sya ay nagpositibo sa COVID-19," he adds.


















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







LIVE updates: 2022 Campaign Trail







LIVE updates: 2022 Campaign Trail



By PhilstarLIVE |
1 day ago 


The campaign season will officially start on February 8 and will end on May 7.








Headlines
fbtw













Suspended lawyer Gadon faces criminal raps over vulgar video vs journalist







Suspended lawyer Gadon faces criminal raps over vulgar video vs journalist



By Kristine Joy Patag |
1 day ago  


Journalist Raissa Robles has filed multiple criminal complaints against now-suspended lawyer Larry Gadon over his profanity-laced...








Headlines
fbtw













Lacson after Duterte comment: We will run as if nobody endorsed us







Lacson after Duterte comment: We will run as if nobody endorsed us



By Angelica Y. Yang |
22 hours ago 


He said this in reaction to President Rodrigo Duterte's earlier statement that he is not supporting any presidential aspirant...








Headlines
fbtw













Pro-Duterte group pushing 'revolutionary government' backs Isko Moreno







Pro-Duterte group pushing 'revolutionary government' backs Isko Moreno



By Franco Luna |
7 hours ago 


“Puwede pala maging mayor ng Maynila. Imposible, pero naging posible," Moreno said to start his over 25-minute spe...








Headlines
fbtw













Robredo&rsquo;s campaign kicks off in hometown Naga with promise of new politics







Robredo’s campaign kicks off in hometown Naga with promise of new politics



By Xave Gregorio |
23 hours ago 


(Updated) Vice President Leni Robredo returned to her roots in Naga to launch her campaign for the presidency, promising to...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









It's 'Unity, Unity, Unity' for UniTeam's presidential bet Marcos 
play









It's 'Unity, Unity, Unity' for UniTeam's presidential bet Marcos



By Kristine Joy Patag |
3 hours ago 


Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte’s tandem name, UniTeam,...








Headlines
fbtw













Philippine politicians who have run for election behind bars







Philippine politicians who have run for election behind bars



3 hours ago 


Here are five politicians who have campaigned — most successfully — from behind bars:








Headlines
fbtw













WATCH:  As 'Bagong Lipunan' song revived, De Guzman-Bello counter with 'Internasyunal' 
play









WATCH: As 'Bagong Lipunan' song revived, De Guzman-Bello counter with 'Internasyunal'



By James Relativo |
4 hours ago 


"The Internationale" is a Left-wing anthem commonly sung by Marxists and socialists. It is also commonly heard from militants...








Headlines
fbtw













Unfazed by surveys and the elite, De Guzman determined to usher in worker-led Malaca&ntilde;ang







Unfazed by surveys and the elite, De Guzman determined to usher in worker-led Malacañang



By James Relativo |
6 hours ago 


Perhaps one of the biggest underdogs of the 2022 presidential elections, Ka Leody de Guzman vows to continue gunning for the...








Headlines
fbtw













NBI confirms surrender of TikToker in supposed 'kill' plot vs Marcos







NBI confirms surrender of TikToker in supposed 'kill' plot vs Marcos



By Kristine Joy Patag |
8 hours ago 


The TikTok user supposedly part of an assassination plot against presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with