Presidential bet Lacson's promise: 'Hindi ko kayo ipapahiya, bibiguin'

MANILA, Philippines — Speaking to a crowd of supporters in his hometown in Imus, Cavite, presidential aspirant Panfilo "Ping" Lacson vowed on Tuesday evening that he will not embarass and disappoint the public if he is elected into the highest position in the land.

"Ako po humaharap sa inyo bilang isang kababayan, lehitimong taga-Imus, lehitimong taga-Cavite. Kapag ako pinagpala na maglingkod, hinding hindi ko kayo ipapahiya. Hinding hindi ko kayo bibiguin!" the longtime public servant said in a speech that capped off his campaign launch.

("I stand before you as one of the legitimate children of Imus, Cavite. If I will get the chance to serve, I will not embarass you. I will not disappoint you!")

Lacson, who has served three terms as a senator, is running for national office alongside Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III who is vying for the vice presidential position.

The tandem held a proclamation rally in Imus Grandstand on Febrary 8, the first day of the campaign period for candidates in the national polls.

Both candidates, clad in blue polo shirts during their campaign launch, are advocating for good governance and anti-corruption on their platforms.

In his speech, Lacson reiterated that the government is the country's biggest problem, but said it is also Philippines' solution if it adopts good governance.

The Partido Reporma standard bearer also encouraged voters to choose their leaders wisely, reminding them to not put those were "thieves" in top government positions since it was the voting public which chose to put them in power.

Even if Filipinos have the right to vote and the Constitution has few requirements for candidates, the prevalence of political dynasties, the weakness of political parties and the expenses in running a campaign often leaves voters with few choices at the polls.

Meanwhile, Sotto said that an administration under Lacson will restore faith in the courts, the justice system, the police and in the government.

He believes that he and Lacson are the best fit to handle the two highest executive positions of the country because this will allow them to properly implement all the laws they have crafted during their time in the legislative branch.

The national and local elections are set on May 9, 2022.

