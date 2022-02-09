WATCH: As 'Bagong Lipunan' song revived, De Guzman-Bello counter with 'Internasyunal'

MANILA, Philippines — As the Marcos-Duterte campaign revived the Martial Law-era song "Bagong Lipunan" at their proclamation rally, pro-worker standard-bearers from Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM) sang an even older song during their campaign that was also popular among activists during the dictatorship.

Presidential candidate Ka Leody de Guzman and his vice-presidential running mate Walden Bello can be seen singing the Filipino translation of "The Internationale" at their own proclamation rally at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani, Tuesday night.

"The Internationale" is a Left-wing anthem commonly sung by Marxists and socialists. It is also commonly heard from militants and activists during May 1 or the International Workers' Day (Labor Day) demonstrations.

2022 presidential candidate Ka Leody holds hands his VP candidate Walden Bello alongside the other PLM candidates. @PhilstarNews @PilStarNgayon pic.twitter.com/6ait5qMkQP — James Relativo (@james_relativo) February 8, 2022

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., who is also running for president in 2022, is the son of the late dictator Marcos Sr. who declared Martial Law in 1972. The Martial Law years were marked by human rights abuses, including torture and killings.

Bello and De Guzman are among the thousands upon thousands of anti-Marcos activists who rose up against the dictatorship and are currently rallying against the reinstatement of the Marcoses and Dutertes in power.