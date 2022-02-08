Agencies seek to complete, present 'new normal' roadmap to Duterte early March

MRT-3 commuters at North Ave. station observe the reduced physical distancing protocol by the Department of Transportation on Sept. 14, 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — Officials seek to finish the Philippines' "new normal" roadmap by next month, President Rodrigo Duterte's pandemic response adviser said, as the country continues to see a slowdown in the rate of COVID-19 infections.

Presidential adviser for COVID-19 response Vince Dizon said members of the National Task Force Against COVID-19 (NTF) have to start discussing the roadmap while striving to bring down the number of persons who caught the virus. He added that the NTF's goal is to bring down the number of infections to pre-Omicron levels of less than 1,000 per day this month.

"But while we are doing that, Mr. President, we will also start to develop and mapping out a roadmap to the new normal," Dizon told Duterte during a meeting of the government's pandemic task force last Monday.

"With our increased vaccination and also the new variant that has come up that is milder than Delta, we feel that it is now time to start discussing and planning out a roadmap so that we can already start living with COVID-19," he added.

Dizon said agencies would start crafting the new normal roadmap this month.

"Hopefully, Mr. President, we are targeting to finish this and hopefully present to the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) and to you, Mr. President, hopefully in early March," he said, referring to the government's pandemic policy-making body.

"And hopefully this is a roadmap that we can get the entire country to support so that we can slowly move towards what we have been wanting to do, move to what we call the 'new normal' and hopefully we can achieve this before your term ends, Mr. President, as we increase our vaccinations in the coming months," he added.

Acting presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles said many components of the new normal roadmap are included in the National Action Plan 5 (NAP V) of the National Economic and Development Authority.

The action plan contains a ten-point policy that aims to build the confidence of individuals by reporting pandemic-related metrics; protecting individuals through vaccination and expanding the health system capacity; reduce risk due to policy uncertainty through predictable policies on mobility, resuming in-person classes, and risk-based travel restrictions; facilitate the shift to the new normal through digital transformation; and build resilience through the pandemic flexibility bill that will hasten government response, and a medium-term preparation for pandemic resilience.

Nograles said Alert Level 5, the strictest quarantine classification, would be retained under NAP V. The alert level system would be institutionalized to serve as a warning system for possible increase in cases or outbreaks, he added.

The least restrictive Alert Level 1 will serve as the "new normal" and will focus on enhancing risk management.

"We await the presentation of NAP V to the IATF and the President," Nograles said in a statement.

Nograles said the IATF expects the NAP V to update care provision and health system protocols to include telemedicine and home-based care and updated plans for procuring treatment medicines against COVID-19. The action plan is also expected to give more emphasis on full vaccination, boosters and pediatric vaccination.

"We also expect NAP V to focus on catch-up plans, investment and job promotion, and accelerating economic growth and development," the Palace official said.