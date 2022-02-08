

















































 
























PNP reminds bets on campaign rules: No house-to-house, handshakes, distribution of food
 


Philstar.com
February 8, 2022 | 11:33am





 
PNP reminds bets on campaign rules: No house-to-house, handshakes, distribution of food
MANILA, Philippines — With the official campaign period beginning, the Philippine National Police on Tuesday reminded national candidates of the election guidelines set by the Commission on Elections amid the coronavirus pandemic.


In a statement sent to the media, the PNP reiterated the provisions of Comelec Resolution No. 10732 which sets rules in conducting physical campaign, rallies, meetings and other related activities.


Minimum public health standards should also always be observed as prescribed by the Department of Health, Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, PNP chief also said. 


“I’m sure that all candidates are well aware of the Comelec resolution on campaigning. We will not look at any political color here, but our role is to enforce the health protocol. Whoever shall violate, will have to face the consequences,” Carlos said.


The prohibited acts under the in-person activities include:


    

  • entering private dwellings for house-to-house campaigning even with owner’s permission
    • 

  • crowding
    • 

  • handshaking or other forms of physical contact
    • 

  • taking selfies or photographs that require close proximity among people
    • 

  • distributing of food and drinks
    • 



Each outdoor campaign activity must have a duly approved Conduct of Election Campaign permit, which shall be filed at least 72 hours before the actual campaign. 


Carlos said that every local Comelec office has its campaign committee that can accept the applications.


For an in-person campaign, the application must be attached with proof of identity of the companions. 


Motorcades, caravans, rallies and miting de avance must also secure a permit from the local government unit concerned. 


Proof of reservation of the DOT-accredited venue must be attached along with the main form for meetings and the likes.


"Please comply with these requirements so our PNP personnel can better monitor election-related activities. Our goal is to ensure the safety of everyone participating," Carlos said.


Carlos also reiterated that every police officer is prohibited from campaigning for any candidate or from influencing the public to favor one candidate over the other.


 










 









