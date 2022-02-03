IATF adviser rejects booster shot requirement in Metro Manila

Health workers conduct house-to-house antigen testing for residents of West Rembo in Makati City on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. The activity is part of COVID-19 response program of the office of the Vice President Leni Robredo. DOH Epidemiology Bureau director Dr. Alethea de Guzman, said 15 areas in Metro Manila already have cases of the highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila isn't ready for booster shots to be made a requirement in establishments given low vaccination coverages thus far, an infectious disease expert and government adviser said Thursday.

Speaking at the Laging Handa briefing Thursday, Edsel Salvaña thumbed down the suggestion of presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion that establishments should require proof of booster shot.

"We are far from that point where we can actually boost everyone because many have yet to get their primary vaccination against COVID-19," he said in mixed Filipino and English.

"We want to make sure that the focus remains on the people who we haven't vaccinated yet."

As of this writing, only 67.8 percent of Metro Manila residents are fully vaccinated.

Salvaña added that the current alert level system should still be the norm despite any drops in coronavirus cases moving forward.

According to independent pandemic monitor OCTA Research, downward trends in coronavirus cases have been observed in cities across Luzon.

Risk levels for HUCs in Luzon (not including NCR). Angeles, Dagupan, Lucena, Naga CIty and Olongapo at moderate risk, while Baguio, Santiago and Puerto Princesa at high risk. Only Puerto Princesa had a positive one week growth rate. @dzbb @DZAR1026 @allangatus @dzrhnews @News5PH pic.twitter.com/drB286f9oL — Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) February 3, 2022

Angeles, Dagupan, Lucena, Naga City and Olongapo are at moderate risk, OCTA fellow Guido David said, while Baguio, Santiago and Puerto Princesa are still at high risk.

The Department of Health also recorded 8,702 new cases on Thursday afternoon with a positivity rate of 25.5%.

"We need a framework if there’s a sudden spike in cases, then we have a calibrated response so there wouldn’t be continuous spread and pressure to our hospitals," Salvaña said in asserting that the alert level system and strict protocols should stay for the time being.

"The WHO said that the end of the pandemic won’t be that soon. We’re still expecting new variants to come out...just because cases are low doesn't mean we can stop wearing mask or physical distancing because we know that virus is still out there and it can still spread again."