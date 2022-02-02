DOH logs 7,661 new COVID-19 infections; active cases at 160,297

Lanterns marking the Lunar New Year are displayed at a mall in Binondo, Manila where the city's Chinatown is located as seen on Jan. 27, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Wednesday reported 7,661 additional COVID-19 infections, pushing the country’s caseload to 3,577,298.

Wednesday’s tally brought the number of active cases to 160,297, of which 93% had mild illness.

According to DOH, 76% of the newly-reported cases occurred from January 20 to February 2. The regions with the highest number of additional infections during that period were Western Visayas (896), Metro Manila (873), and Calabarzon (694).

The country’s death toll rose by 43 to 54,097, while recoveries increased by 23,392 to 3,362,904.

The DOH said that 24.8% of 40,453 samples on January 31 tested positive for COVID-19, way above the threshold set by the World Health Organization.

Two testing laboratories did not submit data to the agency.

Back to 'moderate risk'

The risk level of the Philippines for COVID-19 returned to moderate after a record-breaking surge in cases fueled by the hyper-contagious Omicron variant.

OCTA Research said it has observed a downtrend trend in the number of COVID-19 cases in several cities in Visayas.

Senator Richard Gordon said he hopes to get majority of the upper chamber to support the partial report detailing the blue ribbon committee’s investigation into the government's pandemic spending.

— Gaea Katreena Cabico