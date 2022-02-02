

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
DOH logs 7,661 new COVID-19 infections; active cases at 160,297
 


Philstar.com
February 2, 2022 | 4:44pm





 
DOH logs 7,661 new COVID-19 infections; active cases at 160,297
Lanterns marking the Lunar New Year are displayed at a mall in Binondo, Manila where the city's Chinatown is located as seen on Jan. 27, 2022. 
The STAR / Michael Varcas
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Wednesday reported 7,661 additional COVID-19 infections, pushing the country’s caseload to 3,577,298.


Wednesday’s tally brought the number of active cases to 160,297, of which 93% had mild illness.



According to DOH, 76% of the newly-reported cases occurred from January 20 to February 2. The regions with the highest number of additional infections during that period were Western Visayas (896), Metro Manila (873), and Calabarzon (694).


The country’s death toll rose by 43 to 54,097, while recoveries increased by 23,392 to 3,362,904.


The DOH said that 24.8% of 40,453 samples on January 31 tested positive for COVID-19, way above the threshold set by the World Health Organization.


Two testing laboratories did not submit data to the agency.


Back to 'moderate risk'



Gaea Katreena Cabico


 










 









COVID-19 CASES
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







We were wrong: Viral 'Spanish-era' module not from DepEd, did not pass through quality check







We were wrong: Viral 'Spanish-era' module not from DepEd, did not pass through quality check



By Jonathan de Santos |
9 hours ago 


Philstar.com erroneously attributed the supposed module to the Department of Education. That story has been corrected and...








Headlines
fbtw













OCTA: Downward trends observed in Visayas but still generally high risk







OCTA: Downward trends observed in Visayas but still generally high risk



7 hours ago 


Bacolod, Cebu, Iloilo, Lapu Lapu, Mandaue and Ormoc have reproduction numbers ranging from 1.15 to 1.38. 








Headlines
fbtw













Senate passes record 166 bills on third reading in a single day







Senate passes record 166 bills on third reading in a single day



By Angelica Y. Yang |
8 hours ago 


The Senate said it approved a record 166 bills on third reading on Monday, the most number of measures it cleared in a single...








Headlines
fbtw













Philippines a &lsquo;high risk&rsquo; COVID-19 country in US advisory







Philippines a ‘high risk’ COVID-19 country in US advisory



By Pia Lee-Brago |
18 hours ago 


The United States – through its Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – has advised its citizens against...








Headlines
fbtw













Passage of Senate bill to strengthen anti-trafficking law a 'welcome development' to IACAT's efforts







Passage of Senate bill to strengthen anti-trafficking law a 'welcome development' to IACAT's efforts



7 hours ago 


The Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking welcomed the passage of a Senate bill aimed to strengthen the current anti-trafficking...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Cusi-led PDP-Laban still seeking consensus on who to endorse for president &mdash; Nograles







Cusi-led PDP-Laban still seeking consensus on who to endorse for president — Nograles



By Alexis Romero |
37 minutes ago 


President Rodrigo Duterte's allies in the ruling PDP-Laban are still seeking consensus on who to endorse for president in...








Headlines
fbtw













DILG: 'Soft launch' of VaxCert already available for use







DILG: 'Soft launch' of VaxCert already available for use



4 hours ago 


"In the meantime, there's no problem anyway because either the VaxCert digital certificate or the local vaccination card is...








Headlines
fbtw













Immigration increases on-site capacity to 80% as active cases among staff decline







Immigration increases on-site capacity to 80% as active cases among staff decline



4 hours ago 


The Bureau of Immigration has increased its on-site work capacity in its Metro Manila offices to 80%, from the previous 30%,...








Headlines
fbtw













Duterte prays for a &lsquo;better&rsquo; 2022 for Filipinos







Duterte prays for a ‘better’ 2022 for Filipinos



By Helen Flores |
18 hours ago 


President Duterte prayed for a “better” 2022 for Filipinos, as the nation celebrated the Lunar New Year yest...








Headlines
fbtw













Senate gives franchises to more telcos, broadcast firms







Senate gives franchises to more telcos, broadcast firms



By Paolo Romero |
18 hours ago 


The Senate approved on third and final reading on Monday several bills granting telecommunications and broadcast companies...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with