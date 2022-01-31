















































 

 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
DOST's new nuclear medicine facility hopes to lower costs in cancer staging, treatment
 


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
January 31, 2022 | 2:32pm





 
DOST's new nuclear medicine facility hopes to lower costs in cancer staging, treatment
Philippine Nuclear Research Institute Director Dr. Carlo Arcilla stands in front of an artist's sketch of the new Nuclear Medicine Research and Innovation Center.
Carlo Arcilla
 

 
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has begun constructing a new nuclear medicine facility which aims to lower the costs of cancer treatment and management in the country, the agency announced on Monday. 


Once completed, the "Nuclear Medicine Research and Innovation Center" will house a medical cyclotron and PET-CT imaging center, which are both seen to make cancer detection, treatment and management more affordable to Filipinos.



Cyclotrons produce special drugs called radiopharmaceuticals which emit low doses of radiation which are not harmful when ingested by patients. At present, there are only three operating cyclotrons in the country and they are all located in Metro Manila, according to DOST Secretary Fortunato dela Peña.


Meanwhile, PET scanners are vital in diagnosing various types of cancers. 


DOST said that the new center, which will be located at the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI), will also serve as a training hub for those who want to specialize in the fields of PET radiochemistry and PET radiopharmaceutical production, among others. 


"This center will contribute to the provision of quality nuclear imaging service with sustainability in line with the goals of universal health care for the Filipino people," dela Pena said during the groundbreaking ceremony. 


The DOST chief pointed out that one scan requires patients to shell out up to P100,000, which he described as a prohibitive cost that makes cancer staging and diagnostic procedures available to only those who can afford it.


"Here we can see the need to reduce the cost of scanning to make it affordable for the wider public," he said. 


According to Dela Peña, cancer was among the top non-communicable diseases, with a mortality rate of 60% in the Philippines in 2020. During this year, the country recorded more than 153,700 new cases of cancer.


 










 









DOST
FORTUNATO DELA PENA
NUCLEAR MEDICINE
PNRI

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







US, Japan maritime stance aligns with Philippines interests &ndash; Del Rosario







US, Japan maritime stance aligns with Philippines interests – Del Rosario

 

By Pia Lee-Brago |
16 hours ago 


Efforts of the United States and Japan to oppose China’s attempts to advance its illegal claims in the South China Sea...








Headlines
fbtw













Comelec commissioner wants chief to review Guanzon&rsquo;s actions on Marcos case







Comelec commissioner wants chief to review Guanzon’s actions on Marcos case



 By Xave Gregorio |
2 days ago 


Comelec Commissioner Aimee Ferolino wants Comelec chief Sheriff Abas to take a look at Comelec Commissioner Guanzon’s...








Headlines
fbtw













Comelec says polls secured as cybersecurity center flags Smartmatic &lsquo;breach&rsquo;







Comelec says polls secured as cybersecurity center flags Smartmatic ‘breach’



By Xave Gregorio |
3 days ago 


The Commission on Elections assured lawmakers on Friday that the polls are still secured even as the government’s cybersecurity...








Headlines
fbtw













Robredo-Kiko proclamation rally set in Camarines Sur







Robredo-Kiko proclamation rally set in Camarines Sur



By Helen Flores |
16 hours ago 


Presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Francis Pangilinan will hold a proclamation rally...








Headlines
fbtw













Makabayan says can deliver around 3M votes for Robredo-Pangilinan tandem







Makabayan says can deliver around 3M votes for Robredo-Pangilinan tandem



By Xave Gregorio |
2 days ago 


Officials of the progressive Makabayan coalition said they are confident they can deliver roughly three million votes for...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









House panel recommends syndicated estafa raps vs Pharmally execs







House panel recommends syndicated estafa raps vs Pharmally execs



1 hour ago 


A House of Representatives panel that looked into allegedly overpriced pandemic supplies purchases by the government has recommended...








Headlines
fbtw













Premises of courts in NCR, Alert Level 2 areas ordered open







Premises of courts in NCR, Alert Level 2 areas ordered open



By Kristine Joy Patag |
2 hours ago 


Premises of trial courts in areas under Alert Level 2, including Metro Manila, shall be opened but videoconferencing hearings...


 





Headlines
fbtw













Isko Moreno wants skyways, 'more space' for cars in urban areas







Isko Moreno wants skyways, 'more space' for cars in urban areas



By Franco Luna |
2 hours ago 


Do more roads actually mean less traffic?








Headlines
fbtw













Binay questions lifting of quarantine requirement for international travelers







Binay questions lifting of quarantine requirement for international travelers



By Angelica Y. Yang |
5 hours ago 


Sen. Nancy Binay on Monday questioned the pandemic task force's decision to suspend quarantine requirements for fully-vaccinated...








Headlines
fbtw













La Ni&ntilde;a  to continue until April &ndash; Pagasa







La Niña to continue until April – Pagasa



By Michael Punongbayan |
16 hours ago 


 Almost the entire country will still be experiencing the La Niña weather phenomenon – which increases the likelihood...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with