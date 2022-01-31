DOST's new nuclear medicine facility hopes to lower costs in cancer staging, treatment

Philippine Nuclear Research Institute Director Dr. Carlo Arcilla stands in front of an artist's sketch of the new Nuclear Medicine Research and Innovation Center.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has begun constructing a new nuclear medicine facility which aims to lower the costs of cancer treatment and management in the country, the agency announced on Monday.

Once completed, the "Nuclear Medicine Research and Innovation Center" will house a medical cyclotron and PET-CT imaging center, which are both seen to make cancer detection, treatment and management more affordable to Filipinos.

Cyclotrons produce special drugs called radiopharmaceuticals which emit low doses of radiation which are not harmful when ingested by patients. At present, there are only three operating cyclotrons in the country and they are all located in Metro Manila, according to DOST Secretary Fortunato dela Peña.

Meanwhile, PET scanners are vital in diagnosing various types of cancers.

DOST said that the new center, which will be located at the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI), will also serve as a training hub for those who want to specialize in the fields of PET radiochemistry and PET radiopharmaceutical production, among others.

"This center will contribute to the provision of quality nuclear imaging service with sustainability in line with the goals of universal health care for the Filipino people," dela Pena said during the groundbreaking ceremony.

The DOST chief pointed out that one scan requires patients to shell out up to P100,000, which he described as a prohibitive cost that makes cancer staging and diagnostic procedures available to only those who can afford it.

"Here we can see the need to reduce the cost of scanning to make it affordable for the wider public," he said.

According to Dela Peña, cancer was among the top non-communicable diseases, with a mortality rate of 60% in the Philippines in 2020. During this year, the country recorded more than 153,700 new cases of cancer.