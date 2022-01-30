Gibo seeks to empower LGUs

MANILA, Philippines — Former defense secretary Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. will work to enable local government units (LGUs) to be as autonomous as possible. This, he stressed, will be specifically down to the barangay level where Filipinos expect a lot of effective and efficient services and responsibilities from the barangay and its officials.

Teodoro, a candidate for senator, however said that capacity building at an institutional level cannot be achieved because barangay officials are under-incentivized or not motivated. Incentivizing barangay officials is essential in order for there to be a sense of doing business, particularly in this post-pandemic period when there is a need for a lot of capital investments, he said.

The former Tarlac congressman said empowering LGUs in this sense is part of his legislative priorities to see that the General Appropriations Act is implemented pursuant to the purpose by way of the exercise of the oversight function.