

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
BBM, Sara back Loren’s return
 


Edu Punay - The Philippine Star
January 30, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — The tandem of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio has expressed support to the Senate comeback bid of House Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda.


During Duterte’s online show “Sara All For You” last Thursday, Marcos said the nation will benefit if Legarda returns to the Senate where she could contribute more legislative measures.


Marcos described Legarda as the “green champion in the Senate” and a productive lawmaker.


“When I was with senator Loren in the Senate, she was really the ‘green champion’ because of her advocacy for the environment. She’s also been a very strong proponent for our local crafts and local industry,” he recalled.


Duterte-Carpio, for her part, thanked Legarda for her contributions to nation-building.


“Thank you, senator Loren. We see your excellence in everything you do for our nation, that’s why we fully support you,” she said in Filipino.


For her part, the three-term senator vowed to continue and improve her senate legislations should she win in this year’s elections.


 










 









BONGBONG MARCOS
SARA DUTERTE-CARPIO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Comelec commissioner wants chief to review Guanzon&rsquo;s actions on Marcos case







Comelec commissioner wants chief to review Guanzon’s actions on Marcos case



By Xave Gregorio |
12 hours ago 


Comelec Commissioner Aimee Ferolino wants Comelec chief Sheriff Abas to take a look at Comelec Commissioner Guanzon’s...








Headlines
fbtw













Pacquiao: Filipinos shouldn't vote for Bongbong, Isko due to 'corruption issues'







Pacquiao: Filipinos shouldn't vote for Bongbong, Isko due to 'corruption issues'



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
17 hours ago 


Pacquiao, in an interview with television host Boy Abunda aired on Friday, was asked to give reasons why Filipinos should...








Headlines
fbtw













Philippines sets new COVID-19 rules for arriving travelers







Philippines sets new COVID-19 rules for arriving travelers



1 day ago 


Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the Philippines suspended the current “green-yellow-red list” system, which...








Headlines
fbtw













Makabayan says can deliver around 3M votes for Robredo-Pangilinan tandem







Makabayan says can deliver around 3M votes for Robredo-Pangilinan tandem



By Xave Gregorio |
10 hours ago 


Officials of the progressive Makabayan coalition said they are confident they can deliver roughly three million votes for...








Headlines
fbtw













Abortion option for victims of rape, incest? Presidential bets weigh in







Abortion option for victims of rape, incest? Presidential bets weigh in



By Kristine Joy Patag |
17 hours ago 


Should victims of incest and rape have the option to get an abortion? Presidential aspirants interviewed by talk show...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Ping: All bets have common enemies




 


Ping: All bets have common enemies



By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
2 hours ago 


Partido Reporma standard-bearer Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said he does not consider other presidential candidates...








Headlines
fbtw













Media security vanguards designated vs threats







Media security vanguards designated vs threats



By Alexis Romero |
2 hours ago 


The Philippine National Police has designated “media security vanguards” who would handle threats against journalists...








Headlines
fbtw













&lsquo;Blue guards&rsquo; to secure country&rsquo;s protected areas







‘Blue guards’ to secure country’s protected areas



By Rhodina Villanueva |
2 hours ago 


The Department of Environment and Natural Resources bared its plan to hire security personnel or “blue guards”...








Headlines
fbtw













Isko Moreno eyes navy man as defense chief







Isko Moreno eyes navy man as defense chief



By Ghio Ong |
2 hours ago 


If elected president, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso vowed to appoint a navy official as his defense...








Headlines
fbtw













BBM, Sara back Loren’s return




By Edu Punay |
2 hours ago 


The tandem of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio has expressed support to the Senate comeback bid of House Deputy Speaker Loren...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended







 






 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X





 
Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with