BBM, Sara back Loren’s return

MANILA, Philippines — The tandem of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio has expressed support to the Senate comeback bid of House Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda.

During Duterte’s online show “Sara All For You” last Thursday, Marcos said the nation will benefit if Legarda returns to the Senate where she could contribute more legislative measures.

Marcos described Legarda as the “green champion in the Senate” and a productive lawmaker.

“When I was with senator Loren in the Senate, she was really the ‘green champion’ because of her advocacy for the environment. She’s also been a very strong proponent for our local crafts and local industry,” he recalled.

Duterte-Carpio, for her part, thanked Legarda for her contributions to nation-building.

“Thank you, senator Loren. We see your excellence in everything you do for our nation, that’s why we fully support you,” she said in Filipino.

For her part, the three-term senator vowed to continue and improve her senate legislations should she win in this year’s elections.