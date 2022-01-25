Philippines logs 17,677 more COVID-19 infections; active cases at 247K

Authorities ask for vaccination cards from individuals and motorists entering Taguig City during their vaccination checkpoint operation held at Brgy. North Daang Hari on Jan. 21, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday registered 17,677 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 3,459,646.

Cases are usually low every Tuesday because of fewer tests done over the weekend.

Of the newly-reported cases, 97% occurred from January 12 to 25. The regions with the highest number of additional infections during that period were Calabarzon (2,629), Metro Manila (2,570), and Central Luzon (2,266).

The country’s death toll rose by 79 to 53,598, while recoveries increased by 33,144 to 3,158,597.

The number of active cases was down to 247,451, of which 95% had mild illness.

According to the DOH, 37.2% of 43,874 samples on January 23 tested positive for COVID-19, way above the threshold set by the World Health Organization.

Six testing laboratories did not submit data to the agency.

Daily cases hit record highs this month following the detection of local cases of the hyper-contagious Omicron variant. DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III said COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces were declining, while the remaining areas in Luzon were showing signs of plateauing.

— Gaea Katreena Cabico