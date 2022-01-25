

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Philippines logs 17,677 more COVID-19 infections; active cases at 247K
 


Philstar.com
January 25, 2022 | 4:25pm





 
Philippines logs 17,677 more COVID-19 infections; active cases at 247K
Authorities ask for vaccination cards from individuals and motorists entering Taguig City during their vaccination checkpoint operation held at Brgy. North Daang Hari on Jan. 21, 2022.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday registered 17,677 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 3,459,646.


Cases are usually low every Tuesday because of fewer tests done over the weekend.


Of the newly-reported cases, 97% occurred from January 12 to 25. The regions with the highest number of additional infections during that period were Calabarzon (2,629), Metro Manila (2,570), and Central Luzon (2,266).


The country’s death toll rose by 79 to 53,598, while recoveries increased by 33,144 to 3,158,597.


The number of active cases was down to 247,451, of which 95% had mild illness.


According to the DOH, 37.2% of 43,874 samples on January 23 tested positive for COVID-19, way above the threshold set by the World Health Organization.


Six testing laboratories did not submit data to the agency.


Daily cases hit record highs this month following the detection of local cases of the hyper-contagious Omicron variant. DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III said COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces were declining, while the remaining areas in Luzon were showing signs of plateauing. 


‘High risk’ for COVID-19



Gaea Katreena Cabico


 




 





 









COVID-19 CASES

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Fact check: Video of Duterte discouraging COVID-19 boosters an old clip







Fact check: Video of Duterte discouraging COVID-19 boosters an old clip



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
5 hours ago 


"The situation today is now vastly different," Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said of the old clip.








Headlines
fbtw













Fact check: Venus Raj endorses NGO Christian Values Movement, not a presidential bet







Fact check: Venus Raj endorses NGO Christian Values Movement, not a presidential bet



By Kristine Joy Patag |
7 hours ago 


A video of beauty queen Venus Raj talking about a non-government organization that aims to inform voters on qualities to look...








Headlines
fbtw













FDA OKs 2 brands of COVID-19 antigen self-test kits







FDA OKs 2 brands of COVID-19 antigen self-test kits



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
8 hours ago 


FDA officer-in-charge Oscar Gutierrez said that the Abott Panbio and Labnovation Technologies antigen self-test kits have...








Headlines
fbtw













After earlier hesitation, Marcos says 'perfectly willing to release' SALNs






 
After earlier hesitation, Marcos says 'perfectly willing to release' SALNs



By Kristine Joy Patag |
1 day ago 


"Because all politicians, they have opponents. They can find — they can make an issue even where there is no issue,"...








Headlines
fbtw













Moreno says he'll go after social media companies allowing spread of fake news







Moreno says he'll go after social media companies allowing spread of fake news



7 hours ago 


“I'll make the owners of social media companies answer for it,” Moreno said. 








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Pacquiao to have brother explain reported support for Sara VP bid







Pacquiao to have brother explain reported support for Sara VP bid

 

By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
1 minute ago 


Presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao stressed that his running mate Rep. Lito Atienza has his full support.








Headlines
fbtw













PNP to intensify crackdown on fake medical items







PNP to intensify crackdown on fake medical items



1 hour ago 


“The PNP will wage a crackdown to curb the proliferation of these fake medical items,” Carlos said.








Headlines
fbtw













DOH says 'stealth' Omicron detected in Philippines







DOH says 'stealth' Omicron detected in Philippines



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
2 hours ago 


The “stealth” Omicron or BA.2 is predominant in most regions in the Philippines, according to DOH Undersecretary...








Headlines
fbtw













Comelec releases 2022 polls ballot face: 10 presidential bets, 9 VP aspirants







Comelec releases 2022 polls ballot face: 10 presidential bets, 9 VP aspirants



2 hours ago 


The ballot contains ten presidential aspirants, nine vice presidential bets and 64 aspirants for senator. It also included...








Headlines
fbtw













Palace urges public: Listen to experts on COVID-19 vaccination







Palace urges public: Listen to experts on COVID-19 vaccination



3 hours ago 


"All the records and data and health experts tell us that they are the most vulnerable."








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended













 
 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with