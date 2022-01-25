

















































 
























Headlines
 
PNP to intensify crackdown on fake medical items
 


Philstar.com
January 25, 2022 | 5:06pm





 
PNP to intensify crackdown on fake medical items
Members of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) at the Manila International Container Port seized thousands of fake Clungene brand antigen test kits, LianHua Chinese herbal medicine and N95 face masks at a warehouse along Carlos Palanca street.
Photo Release
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police vowed to intensify its intelligence networking following the seizure of P150 million worth of fake antigen tests, face masks and COVID-19 medicine in a warehouse in Manila City.


In a statement sent to reporters, Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, PNP chief directed police units to monitor their areas of responsibility for stores and warehouses which are selling and stockpiling unregistered products in other parts of the county.



“We want to know the extent of their operation given the large quantity of confiscated items," Carlos said. “If these products did not undergo government agencies regulation, then we aren’t sure if they are safe for use."


Sought for clarification, the PNP public information office said in a Viber message that the marching order as it stands encompasses both counterfeit and unregistered goods "since both are illegal."


This comes after members of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service seized thousands of fake Clungene brand antigen test kits, LianHua Chinese herbal medicine and N95 face masks in a warehouse at the Manila International Container Port along Carlos Palanca Street.


The raiding team also reported finding knockoff versions of imported apparel brands such as Adidas, Converse, Fila, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Nike.


The PNP in its statement added that it would launch a more aggressive campaign in identifying and curbing the root cause of the spread of similar products with the guidance of the Department of Health.


“[We] will wage a crackdown to curb the proliferation of these fake medical items,” Carlos said.


The PNP chief also advised the general public to only buy medical items from accredited pharmacies and other related outlets. — Franco Luna with a report from The STAR


 










 









