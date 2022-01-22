

















































 
























Magnitude 6.5 quake hits island in Sarangani
 


Magnitude 6.5 quake hits island in Sarangani
Map shows the 6.5-magnitude quake that hit Davao Occidental on January 22, 2021
MANILA, Philippines — Aftershocks and damage are expected after a magnitude 6.5 quake hit Balut Island in Sarangani on Saturday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported.


The earthquake struck at 10:26 a.m., 234 kilometers southeast of Balut Island in the municipality of Sarangani, Davao Occidental, with a depth of 66 kilometers.


Phivolcs said the origin of the quake was tectonic, or due to the sudden movement of along fault and plate boundaries.


The state seismology and volcanology bureau added that the quake posed no threat of a tsunami to any part of the country.


 










 









