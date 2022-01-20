

















































 
























Four provinces under Alert Level 4
 


Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
January 20, 2022 | 9:01pm





 
covid
A sign warning people not to enter the Pasay City Sports Complex is seen at the entrance on Sept. 3, 2021 as it was converted into one of the isolation facilities of the local government to augment the overwhelmed hospitals in the city. 
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
 


MANILA, Philippines — Four provinces will be placed under Alert Level 4, the second strictest classification, while 15 more areas will be escalated to Alert Level 3 starting today as the number of COVID-9 infections continues to rise.


Kalinga, Ifugao, and Mountain Province in the Cordillera Administrative Region and Northern Samar in Eastern Visayas would be escalated to Alert Level 4 from Jan. 21 to 31, acting presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles announced Thursday.  


Under Alert Level 4, a number of businesses or activities may operate or may be undertaken but only up to 10% of indoor venues and 30% of outdoor venues may be filled up.


Areas that will be under Alert Level 3 starting today until the end of the month are Apayao, Puerto Princesa City, and Masbate in Luzon; Siquijor in the Visayas; and Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga Sibugay, Lanao del Norte, Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, North Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, Surigao del Norte, Maguindanao and Basilan in Mindanao.


Under Alert Level 3, several establishments and activities are allowed up to 30% indoor capacity for fully vaccinated persons and 50% outdoor venue capacity.


The updated classifications were approved by the government's pandemic task force Thursday.


 










 









