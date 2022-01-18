Philippines logs 28,471 more COVID-19 infections

City health officials of Biñan, Laguna inoculate residents at the Alonte Sports Arena on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health recorded 28,471 additional COVID-19 infections, bringing the number of active cases to 284,458.

This was the first time in a week that the tally was below 30,000. Cases are usually low every Tuesday because of fewer tests done over the weekend.

Active cases accounted for 8.7% of the country’s total caseload at 3,270,758.

The death toll climbed to 52,962 after 34 more patients died, while recoveries increased by 34,892 to 2,933,338.

According to the DOH, 97% of the additional cases occurred from January 5 to January 18. The regions with most cases in the recent two weeks were Metro Manila (36%), Calabarzon (24%) and Central Luzon (11%).

The positivity rate was 43.4% out of 51,738 tests. The rate was way above the 5-percent threshold of the World Health Organization for opening economies.

Five laboratories did not submit data to the DOH.

Pharmacies as jab sites

Pharmacies and private clinics are tapped as vaccination sites to speed up the country’s inoculation program. The government will roll out booster shots in select pharmacies in Metro Manila this week.

DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III said the spread of COVID-19 is slowing down, but the country remains at critical risk.

The health department will provide COVID-19 care kits to vulnerable individuals who are isolating or quarantining at home.

Labor chief Silvestre Bello III clarified that workers are exempted from the controversial “no vaccine, no ride” policy.

— Gaea Katreena Cabico