Government simplifies processes to ramp up vaccination

Motorists queue for booster shot for COVID-19 during a drive-thru vaccination at Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Jan. 15, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The government has simplified the COVID-19 vaccination process as it seeks to ramp up its inoculation efforts amid a sharp rise in pandemic infections.

Acting presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles said those who want to get vaccinated do not need to register before going to inoculation sites and to secure a medical clearance unless they are suffering from certain illnesses.

"The vaccination process has been simplified. Walk-ins are now allowed. There is no need for the monitoring of blood pressure as a form of health screening unless the vaccine recipient has a history of hypertension or has symptoms of hypertension and other considerations based on the clinical judgment of the doctor in the vaccination site," Nograles said at a press briefing last Friday.

"You will no longer be asked to present a medical clearance and certification to get vaccinated. This requirement will only apply to those with autoimmune disease, HIV, cancer, malignancy, transplant patients or patients who undergo steroid treatment, and patients with poor prognosis or bedridden patients," he added.

Nograles urged the public not to think twice about availing pandemic jabs, noting that they provide protection against critical and severe cases of COVID-19.

"Get vaccinated and avail of booster shots. These simple things can help save us and our country from the situation we are facing right now," the Palace official said.

"All vaccines are free, safe, and effective. For your sake and for the sake of your loved ones, get vaccinated," he added.

More than 54 million Filipinos or about 70% of the target population have been fully vaccinated as of January 13, according to the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

The government aims to jab at least 90 million Filipinos before the end of June. It also seeks to provide 72.16 million boosters for the adult population and to administer booster shots to 12.74 million minors aged 12 to 17 this year.