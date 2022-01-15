

















































 
























Go appeals for discipline, cooperation to weather COVID-19 surge
 


Paolo Romero - The Philippine Star
January 15, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — Amid the record rise in COVID-19 cases, Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go reminded Filipinos yesterday that their “discipline and cooperation” are keys to overcoming this health crisis.


Go made his appeal as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 34,021 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, surpassing 33,169 record posted last Jan. 10.


“We should remain vigilant as we continue to battle COVID-19. Let’s not be complacent,” Go said.


“However, I also urge everyone not to panic and instead focus on religiously complying with our health protocols and taking care of one’s health,” added the chairman of the Senate Committee on Health.


Go also renewed his appeal to unvaccinated Filipinos to get inoculated against the virus as soon as possible.


He also urged the fully vaccinated not to hesitate if it is already time for them to get their booster shot for better protection against the ongoing Omicron variant-driven surge.


The senator stressed the importance of adhering to the government’s health and quarantine protocols and not to put their fellow Filipinos at risk.


“Public health is the responsibility of us all, not only of the government so let’s all do our part to end this pandemic,” he said.      


  










 









