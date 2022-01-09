

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
CBCP head: How much longer do we celebrate mass in empty churches?
 


Robertzon Ramirez - The Philippine Star
January 9, 2022 | 12:00am





 
CBCP head: How much longer do we celebrate mass in empty churches?
Police officers man the vicinity of Quiapo Church on Saturday, a day before the Feast of the Black Nazarene.
Michael Varcas
 


MANILA, Philippines — Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) president and Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgillio David could not help but ask how much longer he will be celebrating masses before an empty church amid the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country?


“How much longer, o Lord? Celebrating mass for an empty cathedral again. I used to speak to the cameras, knowing at least that there are thousands out there who ‘attend’ our Eucharistic celebrations online through our posted live-streaming,” David said on his official Facebook page.


David said that this year’s live-streaming hit him differently as he shared that even the cameras used for streaming are unmanned as the technicians supposedly operating it had to isolate themselves as they too had tested positive for COVID-19.


“How much longer, O Lord?” he added.


The latest report from the Department of Health (DOH) showed that 21,819 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, which brought the country’s total tally to 2,910,664.


The surge in COVID-19 cases has also prompted some Catholic Churches in the metropolis to temporarily close their doors, as some of their parish priests have tested positive for COVID-19 while some require vaccination cards for individuals to get inside the Church.


This year’s traslacion of the Black Nazarene was also suspended anew due to the surge of COVID-19 cases.


Meanwhile, the Sto. Niño Parish in Pandacan, Manila has decided to suspend the mass on the feast of the Sto. Niño on Jan. 16 due to the increasing cases of COVID-19 especially in the National Capital Region.


“We want to inform all parishioners, devotees and the faithful of Sto. Niño of Pandacan that on the feast day of Jan. 16, 2022, our church will be closed to public celebrations of the holy mass,” the Sto. Niño Church said in a statement in Filipino.


The Sto. Niño Church asked the Catholic faithful for their understanding, as it emphasized that it does not want to risk the safety of the faithful and the devotees of the saint, as the country continues to experience an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.


The Archdiocesan Shrine of Santo Niño in Tondo and the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu also said that they will be temporarily closed for the faithful on Jan. 16, as they emphasized that masses will be held online to ensure the safety of the public against COVID-19.


 










 









CBCP
CHURCH

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending

 





Philippines records highest COVID-19 cases in a day







Philippines records highest COVID-19 cases in a day



By Xave Gregorio |
9 hours ago 


The Philippines recorded on Saturday its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day since the pandemic began.








Headlines
fbtw













Arrest the unvaccinated? That may be unconstitutional, CHR says







Arrest the unvaccinated? That may be unconstitutional, CHR says



By Xave Gregorio |
7 hours ago 


President Rodrigo Duterte's threat to arrest those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 may be illegal, unconstitutional...








Headlines
fbtw













Think tank sees Robredo as more 'market-friendly' president than Marcos Jr.


 




Think tank sees Robredo as more 'market-friendly' president than Marcos Jr.



By Chenny SaÃ±ano |
1 day ago 


Vice President Leni Robredo will be a more “market-friendly” president than Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos,...








Headlines
fbtw













Experts urge gov&rsquo;t to escalate COVID-19 alert level as infections soar







Experts urge gov’t to escalate COVID-19 alert level as infections soar



11 hours ago 


Some medical experts are calling on the government to escalate the alert level in areas with increasing coronavirus infections,...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Government wants COVID-19 test kits registered with FDA







Government wants COVID-19 test kits registered with FDA

 

By Helen Flores |
1 hour ago 


The government has urged manufacturers and suppliers of COVID-19 home test kits to register their products with the Food and...








Headlines
fbtw













Robredo calls for volunteers for teleconsult program







Robredo calls for volunteers for teleconsult program



By Janvic Mateo |
1 hour ago 


Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday called for doctors and non-medical personnel who can volunteer for her office’s...








Headlines
fbtw













Fuel prices to go up this week







Fuel prices to go up this week



By Danessa Rivera |
1 hour ago 


Another round of fuel price increases is set this week with Unioil Philippines saying in its forecast that the prices for...








Headlines
fbtw













Most new COVID-19 patients don&rsquo;t have respiratory problems &ndash; PGH







Most new COVID-19 patients don’t have respiratory problems – PGH



By Sheila Crisostomo |
1 hour ago 


Unlike before the detection of the Omicron variant in the country, only a few COVID-19 patients being admitted at the Philippine...








Headlines
fbtw













Pfizer vaccines for 5-11 set to arrive







Pfizer vaccines for 5-11 set to arrive



By Jose Rodel Clapano |
1 hour ago 


The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines meant for the pediatric group or those aged five to 11 years are set to arrive in mid-January,...








Headlines
fbtw





 




Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with