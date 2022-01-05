

















































 
























Headlines
 
Task force eyes another COVID-19 vaccination push to focus on seniors
 


Philstar.com
January 5, 2022 | 11:24am





 
Task force eyes another COVID-19 vaccination push to focus on seniors
Elderly residents wait for their turn to get the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 in Manila on March 30, 2021, after the government imposed stricter lockdown, as hospitals in the capital struggle to cope with a surge in coronavirus infections.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa 
 


MANILA, Philippines — The government is eyeing to conduct another massive inoculation drive that will focus on vaccinating senior citizens against COVID-19, an official said.


In a briefing aired Wednesday, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. touted the success of the national vaccination days conducted last year.



"We intend to repeat the successful vaccination days. This time it will be focused on our seniors. [This] can also focus on different areas," Galvez said.


He said the government is targeting to immunize 2.5 million senior citizens who remain unprotected against COVID-19.


Since March, over 5.6 million senior citizens have completed vaccination against COVID-19, while 4.9 million have received partial protection. More than 582,318 have been given booster shots.


Although the government conducted two legs of the national vaccination days last year, it failed to meet its already lowered target of fully vaccinating at least 54 million people by end-2021.


Over 50.6 million individuals have been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.


Authorities are also targeting to administer booster doses to 20 million eligible vaccine recipients and inoculate minors aged five to 11.


Galvez noted the country is still "relatively slow" in giving out booster shots, with only 2.2 million so far receiving additional doses. 


Officials are calling on the unvaccinated to get jabbed against COVID-19 as the country sees a renewed increase in infections, believed to be driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


 










 



 





