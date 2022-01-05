SC extends work suspension for continued antigen testing, contact tracing

This photo release shows the set up for the oral arguments on the anti-terrorism law petitions in February 2021, conducted following safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court extended its work suspension until January 8 to continue antigen testing of personnel and contact tracing, following the latest report from its Medical and Dental Services of “high positive rate” of those already tested for COVID-19.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo on Wednesday said the SC en banc approved that recommendation to extend work suspension at the high court until Saturday “to pave the way for the massive antigen testing and contact tracing.”

“All Court personnel and employees of SC service providers who have not yet undergone the antigen testing are directed to proceed to the SC testing center on or before January 8, 2022,” Gesmundo added in his memorandum.

The SC was initially supposed to resume work on January 6, after a three-day work suspension ordered after “many” court personnel tested positive on antigen test since December 27.

Personnel involved in the 2020/21 Bar examinations, Office of the Administrative Services-SC, MDS and Receiving Section of the Judicial Records Office involved in e-filing are still required to report on-site, Gesmundo said.

The SC on Tuesday reduced the coverage and duration of the 2020/21 Bar examinations amid the pandemic and following the effects of Typhoon Odette that pummeled several regions in late December.

Chiefs of offices may require a limited number of personnel who do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 to physically report and attend to urgent matters, he added.

Those who will be required to render duties on-site and those who will undergo antigen testing may avail of SC shuttle buses and other available utility vehicles, the memo also stated.

The modified work arrangement contained in Memorandum No. 1-2022, which shortened work hours and directed a 50% on-site capacity for the workweek, will take effect instead on January 10.

“Everyone is mandated to present [their] negative antigen result slip when entering the Court premises on the said date,” Gesmundo added.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Court Administrator said Metropolitan Trial Courts, Municipal Trial Courts in Cities, Municipal Trial Courts, Municipal Circuit Trial Courts, and Regional Trial Courts in the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite and Rizal are directed to operate with a skeleton workforce of 30-50% on-site from January 5 to 15.

This was after the government also placed the three provinces along with Metro Manila under Alert Level 3 due to the uptick of COVID-19 cases, driven by the Omicron variant.