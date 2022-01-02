PNP investigating stray bullet incidents amid 'generally peaceful' start to 2022

Police Colonel Arnold Abad, director of the Cavite Provincial Police Office, leads the ceremonial destruction of prohibited firecrackers in Imus City, Cavite on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. The confiscated firecrackers and pyrotechnics were the result of multiple police operations in 7 cities and 16 towns of Cavite.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police is investigating four alleged stray bullet incidents in the Ilocos region, Calabarzon, Northern Mindanao, and Cordillera which marked the only untoward incidents in an otherwise peaceful New Year’s Eve celebration around the country.

In a statement, Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos assured local PNP units of forensic and technical support from National Support Units to assist in the investigation as he pointed out that the holiday season was still generally peaceful despite the incidents.

Police records show that 88 individuals were injured due to firecrackers during the latter half of December while initial reports reaching the PNP Command Center tallied just four stray bullet cases, which are undergoing verification and investigation.

“Overall, the situation remains generally peaceful throughout the country with no major untoward incidents that marred the traditional festive Christmas and New Year revelry,” Carlos said as he made this assessment.

“Certainly, those responsible for this act must face the teeth of the law. We constantly reminded the gun owners to be more discerning since these firearms should only be used for reasonable justification alone, and not a tool for noise making during the New Year."

This, while the PNP is also building up cases against the arrested gun holders involved in 17 incidents of illegal discharge of firearms. However, the PNP chief was careful to label these as isolated cases since the majority of the country still experienced a relatively peaceful New Year.

Carlos, in his statement, also noted what he claimed was a significant drop in the number of stray bullet incidents in New Year 2022 compared to previous years despite the reported incidents.

“No stray-bullet deaths were reported during the entire holiday season until 6:00 a.m. today,” the PNP chief said.

Backed by 80,188 force multipliers, the PNP fielded 32,179 police personnel for law enforcement and public safety operations during the holiday season.

Carlos also commended local PNP units backed by LGU force multipliers for the strict enforcement of local Executive Orders on firecracker prohibition that significantly resulted to lower firecracker-related injuries this year. He also thanked the local chief executives for prioritizing the welfare of their constituents.

According to the PNP chief, the national police's crackdown on the illegal sale and use of firecrackers resulted in the arrest of 31 individuals with the confiscation of their products worth more than P1.5 million.

Other firecracker lighting activities that pushed through were done in accord with provisions of Executive Order No. 28 that regulate the use of these products.

The PNP said it would coordinate with the hospitals and Department of Health to synchronize the data on firecracker-related injuries.

“Generally, 2022 was greeted with caution backed with the necessary information on how to avoid accidents at this important occasion,” Carlos said.