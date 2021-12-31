

















































 
























30 firecracker injuries logged ahead of New Year festivities
 


Philstar.com
December 31, 2021 | 5:04pm





 
30 firecracker injuries logged ahead of New Year festivities
A vendor sells firecrackers along Mc. Arthur Highway in Mabalacat Pampanga on December 28, 2020.
The STAR / Boy Santos
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Friday reported 30 cases of firecracker-related injuries in the past week as Filipinos prepare to usher in 2022 after another year of battling the COVID-19 pandemic.  


According to the DOH, over a third of the cases occurred in Western Visayas.



The injury count from December 21 to 31 was 76% higher than the same period last year, when the agency recorded 17 cases. 


But the figure was 66% lower than the five-year average of 89 cases during the same time period.


“There was no fireworks ingestion, stray bullet injury, or death reported this year,” the DOH said, adding 83% of the firecracker-related injuries were caused by illegal fireworks such as Boga.


The department urged Filipinos to do safer alternatives such as participating in community fireworks displays at a safe distance or virtually, and using other noise and light-producing devices such as sound systems, bells, pans or tambourines.


“As we welcome the New Year, let us be mindful that we are still facing the threat of COVID-19 and our best defense against transmission are the minimum public health standards… Let us help keep everyone safe from any injuries and from COVID-19 as we welcome 2022,” the DOH said.


The Philippines ended the year with 2,961 new infections, bringing the number of active cases to 14,233. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


 










 









