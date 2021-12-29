Go welcomes Service Recognition Incentives

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go welcomed President Duterte’s move to grant a cash incentive to qualified civilian government employees and uniformed personnel in recognition of their hard work and contributions to the country especially during this challenging year.

Duterte issued Administrative Order No. 45 on Dec. 24 that authorizes the granting of a Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) amounting to a maximum of P10,000 to all regular, contractual and casual personnel, provided they are still in government service as of Nov. 30, have rendered at least four months of service and have not received any additional year-end benefits.

“The granting of this incentive recognizes the critical role that government workers play in nation-building. This is also proof of the desire of government to recognize their sacrifices, especially during the pandemic,” Go said in Filipino and English.

“Ensuring the continuing delivery of government services has become particularly more challenging as the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

Under AO 45, those who have rendered service for less than four months shall be entitled to a pro-rated share of the SRI from 40 percent to 10 percent.

Meanwhile, employees in the legislative and judicial branches and local government units may also be granted the SRI, subject to the same conditions.

The SRI aims to ease the financial strain caused by the pandemic on many government personnel as well as to incentivize fiscal prudence and efficient utilization of funds by the concerned agencies.