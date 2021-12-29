

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Go welcomes Service Recognition Incentives
 


Paolo Romero - The Philippine Star
December 29, 2021 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go welcomed President Duterte’s move to grant a cash incentive to qualified civilian government employees and uniformed personnel in recognition of their hard work and contributions to the country especially during this challenging year.


Duterte issued Administrative Order No. 45 on Dec. 24 that authorizes the granting of a Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) amounting to a maximum of P10,000 to all regular, contractual and casual personnel, provided they are still in government service as of Nov. 30, have rendered at least four months of service and have not received any additional year-end benefits.


“The granting of this incentive recognizes the critical role that government workers play in nation-building. This is also proof of the desire of government to recognize their sacrifices, especially during the pandemic,” Go said in Filipino and English.


“Ensuring the continuing delivery of government services has become particularly more challenging as the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.


Under AO 45, those who have rendered service for less than four months shall be entitled to a pro-rated share of the SRI from 40 percent to 10 percent.


Meanwhile, employees in the legislative and judicial branches and local government units may also be granted the SRI, subject to the same conditions.


The SRI aims to ease the financial strain caused by the pandemic on many government personnel as well as to incentivize fiscal prudence and efficient utilization of funds by the concerned agencies.


 










 









BONG GO
PRESIDENT DUTERTE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
 














Trending






Latest














Trending







Philippines to buy two new South Korean warships for P28B







Philippines to buy two new South Korean warships for P28B



8 hours ago 


The Philippines has ordered two new warships from South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana...








Headlines
fbtw













Hontiveros posts bail in wiretapping case over ex-SOJ Aguirre's text messages







Hontiveros posts bail in wiretapping case over ex-SOJ Aguirre's text messages



By Bella Perez-Rubio |
13 hours ago 


"If his text messages were set in fonts large enough to be caught on camera, then he has only himself to blame," Hontiveros...








Headlines
fbtw













Isko Moreno claims 'underdog' label in presidential race, says undeterred by poll rankings







Isko Moreno claims 'underdog' label in presidential race, says undeterred by poll rankings



By Franco Luna |
10 hours ago 


“For us, my only focus is to go round and round. It’s a big country politically. While we are geographically small,...








Headlines
fbtw













Duterte warns hoarders in Odette-hit areas







Duterte warns hoarders in Odette-hit areas



By Alexis Romero |
8 hours ago 


President Rodrigo Duterte has warned hoarders in typhoon-struck areas that they would be arrested as he ordered agencies to...








Headlines
fbtw









 



DOH: No more COVID-19 case bulletins on social media in 2022







DOH: No more COVID-19 case bulletins on social media in 2022



1 day ago 


Starting next year, the Department of Health will be providing daily case update through its website.








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Go welcomes Service Recognition Incentives




By Paolo Romero |
December 29, 2021 - 12:00am 


Sen. Bong Go welcomed President Duterte’s move to grant a cash incentive to qualified civilian government employees and uniformed personnel in recognition of their hard work and contributions to the country...








Headlines
fbtw













US donates additional P50 million to 'Odette' disaster response







US donates additional P50 million to 'Odette' disaster response



9 hours ago 


The United States on Monday announced that it would provide another P50 million to support communities affected...








Headlines
fbtw













NGO asks gov't, private sector to send housing repair materials to 'Odette'-hit areas







NGO asks gov't, private sector to send housing repair materials to 'Odette'-hit areas



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
10 hours ago 


‘Odette’ struck central and southern Philippines in mid-December, unleashing violent winds and torrential rains...






 

Headlines
fbtw













Illegal firecrackers, indiscriminate firing discouraged ahead of New Year celebration







Illegal firecrackers, indiscriminate firing discouraged ahead of New Year celebration



10 hours ago 


"We have so many ways to celebrate this New Year peacefully without hurting others using firecrackers."








Headlines
fbtw













Duterte to DSWD: Procure tarps, coco lumber to shelter 'Odette' survivors







Duterte to DSWD: Procure tarps, coco lumber to shelter 'Odette' survivors



14 hours ago 


"I saw in some areas that people are sleeping with only plastics over their heads."








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with