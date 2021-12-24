

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
DFA brings home 354 distressed, stranded Filipinos from Saudi Arabia
 


Philstar.com
December 24, 2021 | 4:47pm





 
DFA brings home 354 distressed, stranded Filipinos from Saudi Arabia
A total of 354 distressed or stranded overseas Filipino workers from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia were brought home by the Department on 23 December 2021.
DFA / Courtesy of Nabilah RbMaruhom
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday said it charted a special repatriation flight that brought home 354 distressed or stranded overseas Filipino workers from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 


The flight arrived on December 23, carrying passengers who are now undergoing strict facility-based quarantine. 


"Knowing full well a Filipino’s yearning to be with their loved ones during Christmas, the government exerted its utmost to bring home our kababayan (countrymen) so that they could celebrate this season of cheer with their families,” Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola is quoted as saying in a statement. 


None of the repatriates, however, will get to spend Christmas Eve or Christmas Day with their families. Others may reach home in time for New Year's Eve. 


Repatriates who are fully vaccinated must undergo facility-based quarantine for five days and will only be allowed to begin their home quarantines for another nine days if they test negative for COVID-19 on the fifth day of their arrival. 


Unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or repatriates whose vaccination status cannot be validated must stay in a quarantine facility for at least seven days, with their release also pending a negative COVID-19 test result. They will have to quarantine at home for another seven days as well. 


These are the protocols set for passengers arriving from Saudi Arabia which is considered a "yellow" or moderate-risk country by the Philippine government. 


According to the DFA, many of the repatriates had given up hope of going home as they could not find flights back to the Philippines and were grateful for the opportunity to return. 


 










 









DFA
REPATRIATION

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Fact check: Did Duterte commend Robredo for &lsquo;Odette&rsquo; relief efforts?







Fact check: Did Duterte commend Robredo for ‘Odette’ relief efforts?



By Xave Gregorio |
2 days ago 


A quote card circulating on social media makes it appear that President Rodrigo Duterte commended Vice President Leni Robredo...








Headlines
fbtw













17 government agencies flagged over idle projects







17 government agencies flagged over idle projects



By Elizabeth Marcelo |
1 day ago 


The Commission on Audit has called out 17 government agencies over delayed, abandoned and idle infrastructure projects amounting...



 




Headlines
fbtw













Reported death toll due to 'Odette' climbs to 326







Reported death toll due to 'Odette' climbs to 326



8 hours ago 


The reported death toll due to Typhoon Odette rose to 326 while the tally of injured persons climbed to 661, the country’s...








Headlines
fbtw













Pulse Asia: Marcos clear leader, Robredo steadily improving







Pulse Asia: Marcos clear leader, Robredo steadily improving



By Franco Luna |
2 days ago 


It's firming up to be Sen. Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., Vice President Leni Robredo, and everyone else for the 2022 polls...








Headlines
fbtw













Duterte says some project budgets cut to provide 'Odette' relief







Duterte says some project budgets cut to provide 'Odette' relief



By Alexis Romero |
1 day ago 


Duterte, who earlier said that the government's budget has been "depleted" because of pandemic-related expenses, assured typhoon...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









FDA: COVID-19 vaccination of kids aged 5 to 11 may start January







FDA: COVID-19 vaccination of kids aged 5 to 11 may start January



1 hour ago 


FDA Director General Eric Domingo said the government will have to purchase jabs with lower doses than those used to inoculate...








Headlines
fbtw













Comelec trims down presidential bets to 15, VP to 9 in updated tentative list







Comelec trims down presidential bets to 15, VP to 9 in updated tentative list



2 hours ago 


The Commission on Elections has trimmed down its tentative list of candidates for the 2022 elections with 15 presidential...








Headlines
fbtw













43% of Filipinos vaccinated, 1.23% get booster shot ahead of Christmas Eve







43% of Filipinos vaccinated, 1.23% get booster shot ahead of Christmas Eve



3 hours ago 


The government has a week left to meet its target of fully vaccinating 54 million people before the year ends.








Headlines
fbtw













In photos: Areas battered by Odette, before and after







In photos: Areas battered by Odette, before and after



3 hours ago 


New satellite images from the United Nations Satellite Centre show widespread damage on several structures in areas battered...








Headlines
fbtw













CHR wishes for compassion, bayanihan among Filipinos in post-'Odette' Christmas







CHR wishes for compassion, bayanihan among Filipinos in post-'Odette' Christmas



3 hours ago 


As the nation celebrates Christmas, the Commission on Human Rights called on Filipinos to share with their countrymen especially...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with