Agencies may request for quick response funds for 'Odette' victims â€” DBM

Agencies may request for quick response funds for 'Odette' victims — DBM

This handout photo taken on Dec. 16, 2021 and received from the Philippine Coast Guard shows rescue workers evacuating residents from their flooded homes amid heavy rains brought by Super Typhoon Rai in Cagayan de Oro City, on the southern island of Mindanao.

MANILA, Philippines — Agencies assisting areas affected by Typhoon Odette may ask for additional quick response funds (QRF) if necessary, the budget department said.

During a briefing on the effects of Odette last Friday, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said he spoke with the director of his agency's regional office in Cebu and learned that some health facilities had lost their roofs.

He said the rebuilding of the facilities should start as soon as the risk becomes less so they can provide services to the affected communities. Authorities are assessing the damage to the health facilities in the typhoon-hit regions, the health chief added.



"And I’d like to know if we can already directly submit to DBM (Department of Budget and Management) the required budget for repairs so that we can already work on this immediately," Duque said.

Budget Undersecretary Kim Robert de Leon, who was present during the meeting, said agencies like the health, agriculture, education, public works, and social welfare departments and the Office of Civil Defense have built-in quick response funds.

"They can immediately tap the same and utilize the same and once it’s already depleted, they can just send to us the request for replenishment of the QRF, which we will be charging from the remaining balance of the NDRRM (national Disaster risk reduction and management) fund for 2021," De Leon said.

Cabinet Secretary and acting presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council is gathering information about the extent of the damage caused by the typhoon. The council is also expected to submit its damage assessment and recommendations to the Office of the President.

"But in the meantime, the DBM is right in saying that the different departments have QRF they can use. Then in the meantime, if our local government units need to declare a state of calamity locally, they have the right to do so," Nograles said.

A state of calamity declaration allows local officials to tap their respective calamity funds to help typhoon-hit communities.

In the same meeting, President Duterte said he was not that worried about damage to government infrastructure but feared that the number of typhoon-related casualties could rise.

"I am as eager as you to go there to see for myself," Duterte said.

The president said the government is trying to raise funds to assist the areas battered by Odette.

"You know, our budget was depleted immensely because of the COVID. Our funds were really depleted. We prioritize the expenses,” Duterte said.

“These typhoons, they are the imponderables as they would say. They would come, they would not come but because of the COVID, our funds have been used up. So we’re trying to scrimp how much we can raise so that we can marshal it to the areas affected,” he added.