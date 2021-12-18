

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
CHR backs bill mandating reporting of prison deaths
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 18, 2021 | 1:48pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
CHR backs bill mandating reporting of prison deaths
This photo taken May 25 shows elderly inmates of the New Bilibid Prison who will undergo rapid test for COVID-19.
Bureau of Corrections / Facebook page released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights on Saturday lauded the filing of a bill in the Senate that would mandate the reporting of deaths and illnesses of persons deprived of liberty and detained children in conflict with the law. 



Senate Bill No. 1771 or the Death in Custody Reporting Bill was filed by Sen. Richard Gordon in August 2020. It is still pending at the committee level. 





In a statement, CHR spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia said the measure "recogni[z]es the importance of transparency and accountability needed in ensuring the welfare of [PDLs] and [CICL] convicted of a heinous crime or crimes punishable by reclusion perpetua."






If enacted, the bill would mandate the following: 



    
	
  • reporting of the deaths of PDLs and CICLs to the Supreme Court, Executive Department, and the Commission on Human Rights
    • 
	
  • automatic investigation regarding the deaths of PDLs and CICLs who died under suspicious circumstances
    • 
	
  • autopsy of PDLs and CICLs who have been charged or convicted of a heinous crime or crimes punishable by death, reclusion perpetua, or life imprisonment, or one who died unexpectedly or under suspicious circumstances
    • 
	
  • notification to the families of the PDLs or CICLs who are critically ill or who dies
    • 
	
  • provide for witnesses in cases of mandatory cremation of PDLs and CICLs due to public health emergencies
    • 




The bill defines “suspicious circumstances” as “any circumstance which will lead a reasonable man—based on his skills, experience, and/or understanding of the circumstances—that there is a possibility that the death of a PDL and CICL is fictitious or caused by unlawful means.”



De Guia said "[t]these additional safeguards ensure a transparent justice system and shall act as an effective deterrent against cruel, inhumane, and degrading treatment against detained persons in line with the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners."



"As the lead agency in the Interim National Preventive Mechanism, the CHR consistently supports actions that will help improve the well-being and situation of PDLs," she added. 



"Senate Bill No. 1771 will help ensure a more transparent penal system and [reinforce the] CHR mandate in exercising its investigatory and visitorial powers over jails and detention facilities in preventing instances of human rights violations committed against detained individuals."  — Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS
                                                      PERSONS DEPRIVED OF LIBERTY
                                                      SENATE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Supreme Court and IBP urged to discipline Gadon over violent, vulgar video rant vs reporter
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Supreme Court and IBP urged to discipline Gadon over violent, vulgar video rant vs reporter


                              

                                                                  By Jonathan de Santos |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"The profanity, expletives and sexist insults against Robles violate Philippine laws on public decency, gender respect and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PCCI: Senate OK of PSA amendments a Christmas gift
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PCCI: Senate OK of PSA amendments a Christmas gift


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senate approval of amendments to the Public Service Act to allow 100-percent foreign ownership of a wide range of local business...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Odette' slightly weakens, makes another landfall in Palawan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Odette' slightly weakens, makes another landfall in Palawan


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Odette, the strongest typhoon to batter the disaster-prone Philippines this year, made another landfall over Roxas, Palawan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: Typhoon Odette
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: Typhoon Odette


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Follow this page for updates on tropical cyclone Odette.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao, Robredo kick off call for presidential bets to work together for 'Odette' relief
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao, Robredo kick off call for presidential bets to work together for 'Odette' relief


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Leading presidential candidates in the 2022 elections are being urged to unite and pool resources together in the face of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Death toll from 'Odette' passes 20
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Death toll from 'Odette' passes 20


                              

                                                                  By Allison Jackson |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least 21 people have been killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, officials said Saturday, with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Odette' slightly intensifies as it moves towards Kalayaan Islands
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Odette' slightly intensifies as it moves towards Kalayaan Islands


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) is barrelling towards Kalayaan Islands after making another landfall in Palawan,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate approves Air Philippines franchise renewal for 25 years
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate approves Air Philippines franchise renewal for 25 years


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Air Philippines Corp. has secured a new 25-year franchise courtesy of the Senate, which believes the airline will support...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate, House compromise on P17 billion budget for NTF-ELCAC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate, House compromise on P17 billion budget for NTF-ELCAC


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Senate and the House of Representatives have agreed on a compromise on the budget for the controversial National Task...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rights group scores bicam panel over NTF-ELCAC's P17.1-B budget for 2022&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rights group scores bicam panel over NTF-ELCAC's P17.1-B budget for 2022 


                              

                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
A rights group on Friday decried a panel of lawmakers from both chambers of Congress for allocating a budget of P17.1 billion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with