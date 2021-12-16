Signal No. 3 in parts of Visayas, Mindanao as 'Odette' moves closer to Surigao

In this December 15, 2021 photo, Philippine Red Cross volunteers in the Visayas prepare for 'Odette'.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 3 was up in areas of the Visayas and Mindanao on Thursday morning as Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) intensified and moved closer to the Surigao provinces.

According to PAGASA's cyclone bulletin early Thursday morning, Odette was 265 km east of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte.

The typhoon is moving west northwest at 25 km/h and is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Dinagat Islands, Siargao-Bucas Grande Islands, or the northern portion of Surigao del Sur by noon or early afternoon of Thursday.

It has maximum sustained winds of 165 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 205 km/h, PAGASA also said.

The typhoon is expected to bring heavy rains over parts of the Visayas and Mindanao,

"Destructive typhoon-force winds will be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS No. 3 is in effect. This may bring moderate to heavy damage to structures and vegetation," PAGASA said in its bulletin.

"There is a moderate to high risk of storm surge of up to 3.0 m in height which may cause life-threatening flooding in the low-lying coastal areas of Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, and several localities in the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo and Cagayancillo Islands, Antique, the southern portion of Samar, Leyte, and Davao Oriental," it also said.

TCWS No. 3

Visayas

Southern Leyte

Southern portion of Leyte (Abuyog, Mahaplag, City of Baybay, Inopacan, Hindang, Hilongos, Bato, Matalom, Javier)

Bohol

Eastern portion of Cebu (Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Cebu City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, City of Naga, San Fernando) including Camotes Islands

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Tubay, Santiago, Jabonga, Kitcharao)

Northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal,Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes)

TCWS No. 2

Luzon

Mainland Masbate

Ticao Island

Romblon

Cuyo Islands

Visayas

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Rest of Leyte

Rest of Cebu including Bantayan Islands

Negros Oriental

Negros Occidental

Siquijor

Guimaras

Iloilo

Antique

Capiz

Aklan

Mindanao

Rest of Surigao del Sur

Rest of Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Northern portion of Bukidnon (Malitbog, Impasug-Ong, Manolo Fortich)

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

Extreme northern portion of Misamis Occidental (Sapang Dalaga, Baliangao, Plaridel, Calamba, Lopez Jaena, Oroquieta City)

Extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Dipolog City, Dapitan City, Sibutad, Rizal)

TCWS No. 1

Luzon

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Burias Island

Marinduque

Southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong,Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, City of Tayabas, Perez)

Batangas

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Northern and central portions of Palawan (San Vicente, Roxas, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, El Nido, Puerto Princesa City, Quezon, Narra, Sofronio Española, Aborlan) including Calamian, Cagayancillo and Kalayaan Islands

Mindanao