Signal No. 3 in parts of Visayas, Mindanao as 'Odette' moves closer to Surigao
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 3 was up in areas of the Visayas and Mindanao on Thursday morning as Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) intensified and moved closer to the Surigao provinces.
According to PAGASA's cyclone bulletin early Thursday morning, Odette was 265 km east of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte.
The typhoon is moving west northwest at 25 km/h and is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Dinagat Islands, Siargao-Bucas Grande Islands, or the northern portion of Surigao del Sur by noon or early afternoon of Thursday.
It has maximum sustained winds of 165 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 205 km/h, PAGASA also said.
The typhoon is expected to bring heavy rains over parts of the Visayas and Mindanao,
"Destructive typhoon-force winds will be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS No. 3 is in effect. This may bring moderate to heavy damage to structures and vegetation," PAGASA said in its bulletin.
"There is a moderate to high risk of storm surge of up to 3.0 m in height which may cause life-threatening flooding in the low-lying coastal areas of Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, and several localities in the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo and Cagayancillo Islands, Antique, the southern portion of Samar, Leyte, and Davao Oriental," it also said.
TCWS No. 3
Visayas
- Southern Leyte
- Southern portion of Leyte (Abuyog, Mahaplag, City of Baybay, Inopacan, Hindang, Hilongos, Bato, Matalom, Javier)
- Bohol
- Eastern portion of Cebu (Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Cebu City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, City of Naga, San Fernando) including Camotes Islands
Mindanao
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte
- Northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Tubay, Santiago, Jabonga, Kitcharao)
- Northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal,Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes)
TCWS No. 2
Luzon
- Mainland Masbate
- Ticao Island
- Romblon
- Cuyo Islands
Visayas
- Northern Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Samar
- Biliran
- Rest of Leyte
- Rest of Cebu including Bantayan Islands
- Negros Oriental
- Negros Occidental
- Siquijor
- Guimaras
- Iloilo
- Antique
- Capiz
- Aklan
Mindanao
- Rest of Surigao del Sur
- Rest of Agusan del Norte
- Agusan del Sur
- Northern portion of Bukidnon (Malitbog, Impasug-Ong, Manolo Fortich)
- Misamis Oriental
- Camiguin
- Extreme northern portion of Misamis Occidental (Sapang Dalaga, Baliangao, Plaridel, Calamba, Lopez Jaena, Oroquieta City)
- Extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Dipolog City, Dapitan City, Sibutad, Rizal)
TCWS No. 1
Luzon
- Catanduanes
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Albay
- Sorsogon
- Burias Island
- Marinduque
- Southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong,Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, City of Tayabas, Perez)
- Batangas
- Oriental Mindoro
- Occidental Mindoro
- Northern and central portions of Palawan (San Vicente, Roxas, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, El Nido, Puerto Princesa City, Quezon, Narra, Sofronio Española, Aborlan) including Calamian, Cagayancillo and Kalayaan Islands
Mindanao
- The northern portion of Davao Oriental (Baganga, Cateel, Boston)
- Northern portion of Davao de Oro (Laak, Mawab, Nabunturan, Montevista, Monkayo, New Bataan, Compostela)
- Northern portion of Davao del Norte (Talaingod, Santo Tomas, Kapalong, Asuncion, San Isidro, New Corella)
- Rest of Misamis Occidental
- Rest of Bukidnon
- Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur
- Northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Labason, Kalawit, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Sindangan, Siayan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres.
- Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Polanco, Piñan, Mutia, La Libertad, Gutalac, Baliguian)
- Northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Bayog, Lakewood, Kumalarang, Guipos, Mahayag, Dumalinao, Tukuran, Tambulig, Ramon Magsaysay, Aurora, Molave, Sominot, Tigbao, Labangan, Josefina, Pagadian City, Midsalip, Dumingag)
- Northern portion of Zamboanga Sibugay (Titay, Ipil, Naga, Kabasalan, Siay, Diplahan, Buug)
