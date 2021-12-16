

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Signal No. 3 in parts of Visayas, Mindanao as 'Odette' moves closer to Surigao
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 16, 2021 | 8:12am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Signal No. 3 in parts of Visayas, Mindanao as 'Odette' moves closer to Surigao
In this December 15, 2021 photo, Philippine Red Cross volunteers in the Visayas prepare for 'Odette'.
Philippine Red Cross
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 3 was up in areas of the Visayas and Mindanao on Thursday morning as Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) intensified and moved closer to the Surigao provinces.



According to PAGASA's cyclone bulletin early Thursday morning, Odette was 265 km east of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte.





The typhoon is moving west northwest at 25 km/h and is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Dinagat Islands, Siargao-Bucas Grande Islands, or the northern portion of Surigao del Sur by noon or early afternoon of Thursday.



It has maximum sustained winds of 165 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 205 km/h, PAGASA also said.



The typhoon is expected to bring heavy rains over parts of the Visayas and Mindanao,



"Destructive typhoon-force winds will be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS No. 3 is in effect. This may bring moderate to heavy damage to structures and vegetation," PAGASA said in its bulletin. 



"There is a moderate to high risk of storm surge of up to 3.0 m in height which may cause life-threatening flooding in the low-lying coastal areas of Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, and several localities in the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo and Cagayancillo Islands, Antique, the southern portion of Samar, Leyte, and Davao Oriental," it also said.



TCWS No. 3 



Visayas



    
	
  • Southern Leyte
    • 
	
  • Southern portion of Leyte (Abuyog, Mahaplag, City of Baybay, Inopacan, Hindang, Hilongos, Bato, Matalom, Javier)
    • 
	
  • Bohol
    • 
	
  • Eastern portion of Cebu (Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Cebu City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, City of Naga, San Fernando) including Camotes Islands
    • 




Mindanao



    
	
  • Dinagat Islands
    • 
	
  • Surigao del Norte
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Tubay, Santiago, Jabonga, Kitcharao)
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal,Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes)
    • 




TCWS No. 2



Luzon



    
	
  • Mainland Masbate
    • 
	
  • Ticao Island
    • 
	
  • Romblon
    • 
	
  • Cuyo Islands
    • 




Visayas



    
	
  • Northern Samar
    • 
	
  • Eastern Samar
    • 
	
  • Samar
    • 
	
  • Biliran
    • 
	
  • Rest of Leyte
    • 
	
  • Rest of Cebu including Bantayan Islands
    • 
	
  • Negros Oriental
    • 
	
  • Negros Occidental
    • 
	
  • Siquijor
    • 
	
  • Guimaras
    • 
	
  • Iloilo
    • 
	
  • Antique
    • 
	
  • Capiz
    • 
	
  • Aklan
    • 




Mindanao



    
	
  • Rest of Surigao del Sur
    • 
	
  • Rest of Agusan del Norte
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Sur
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Bukidnon (Malitbog, Impasug-Ong, Manolo Fortich)
    • 
	
  • Misamis Oriental
    • 
	
  • Camiguin
    • 
	
  • Extreme northern portion of Misamis Occidental (Sapang Dalaga, Baliangao, Plaridel, Calamba, Lopez Jaena, Oroquieta City)
    • 
	
  • Extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Dipolog City, Dapitan City, Sibutad, Rizal)
    • 




TCWS No. 1



Luzon



    
	
  • Catanduanes
    • 
	
  • Camarines Norte
    • 
	
  • Camarines Sur
    • 
	
  • Albay
    • 
	
  • Sorsogon
    • 
	
  • Burias Island
    • 
	
  • Marinduque
    • 
	
  • Southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong,Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, City of Tayabas, Perez)
    • 
	
  • Batangas
    • 
	
  • Oriental Mindoro
    • 
	
  • Occidental Mindoro
    • 
	
  • Northern and central portions of Palawan (San Vicente, Roxas, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, El Nido, Puerto Princesa City, Quezon, Narra, Sofronio Española, Aborlan) including Calamian, Cagayancillo and Kalayaan Islands
    • 




Mindanao



    
	
  • The northern portion of Davao Oriental (Baganga, Cateel, Boston)
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Davao de Oro (Laak, Mawab, Nabunturan, Montevista, Monkayo, New Bataan, Compostela)
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Davao del Norte (Talaingod, Santo Tomas, Kapalong, Asuncion, San Isidro, New Corella)
    • 
	
  • Rest of Misamis Occidental
    • 
	
  • Rest of Bukidnon
    • 
	
  • Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Labason, Kalawit, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Sindangan, Siayan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres.
    • 
	
  • Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Polanco, Piñan, Mutia, La Libertad, Gutalac, Baliguian)
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Bayog, Lakewood, Kumalarang, Guipos, Mahayag, Dumalinao, Tukuran, Tambulig, Ramon Magsaysay, Aurora, Molave, Sominot, Tigbao, Labangan, Josefina, Pagadian City, Midsalip, Dumingag)
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Zamboanga Sibugay (Titay, Ipil, Naga, Kabasalan, Siay, Diplahan, Buug)
    
	 
    • 



                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      TROPICAL STORM ODETTE
                                                      WEATHER BULLETIN
                                                      WEATHER UPDATE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: 8 areas on travel &lsquo;red list&rsquo; starting December 16
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: 8 areas on travel ‘red list’ starting December 16


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The areas are Andorra, France, Monaco, Northern Mariana Islands, Réunion, San Marino, South Africa, and Switzerland....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: Severe Tropical Storm Odette
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: Severe Tropical Storm Odette


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Follow this page for updates on tropical cyclone Odette.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Urban poor hold Panunuluyan procession in support of Robredo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Urban poor hold Panunuluyan procession in support of Robredo


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The urban poor were hit the hardest by the pandemic, not just by the virus itself but by the underlying results of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Signal No. 2 up in parts of Mindanao with 'Odette' now a typhoon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signal No. 2 up in parts of Mindanao with 'Odette' now a typhoon


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Odette is forecast to move west-northwestward until this afternoon or evening, then westward thereafter," Pagasa said.&...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcos: Go withdrawal signals 'consolidation of administration forces'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcos: Go withdrawal signals 'consolidation of administration forces'


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte had picked Go, his long-time aide and constant companion, to be his successor. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Co-passengers of first 2 Omicron cases advised to monitor for symptoms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Co-passengers of first 2 Omicron cases advised to monitor for symptoms


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
"At the first sign of COVID-19 smptoms, travelers should contact their Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERTs) in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: New P500 bill to feature Philippine tarsier instead of Ninoy Aquino?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: New P500 bill to feature Philippine tarsier instead of Ninoy Aquino?


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
A quick reverse image search shows the tarsier used in the bill is actually an illustration by Russian artist Evgeny...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Signal No. 2 up in parts of Visayas, Mindanao as Typhoon Odette intensifies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signal No. 2 up in parts of Visayas, Mindanao as Typhoon Odette intensifies


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
At 4 p.m., Odette was located 485 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with winds of 130 kph and gusts of up to 160 kph.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Odette prompts activation of NDRRMC response cluster
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Odette prompts activation of NDRRMC response cluster


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The NDRRMC's operation centers have been raised to red alert, which means that all disaster officials in the region are...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines reports first two cases of Omicron variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines reports first two cases of Omicron variant


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health said that two imported cases of the Omicron variant were detected from the 48 samples sequenced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with