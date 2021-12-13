Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes off Batangas

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck off the coast of Batangas and was felt in nearby areas in Luzon, including Metro Manila, on Monday afternoon, state seismologists said.

Phivolcs said the earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, struck 24 kilometers southwest of Calatagan town. It occurred at around 5:12 p.m.

The quake had a depth of 99 kilometers.

Reported intensities

Intensity III (weak) – Quezon City

Intensity II (slightly felt) – San Felipe in Zambales

Instrumental intensities

Intensity I (scarcely perceptible) – Quezon City, Tagaytay City, Batangas City and Calatagan

Phivolcs said aftershocks are expected to occur.