Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes off Batangas
December 13, 2021 | 6:14pm
MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck off the coast of Batangas and was felt in nearby areas in Luzon, including Metro Manila, on Monday afternoon, state seismologists said.
Phivolcs said the earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, struck 24 kilometers southwest of Calatagan town. It occurred at around 5:12 p.m.
The quake had a depth of 99 kilometers.
Reported intensities
- Intensity III (weak) – Quezon City
- Intensity II (slightly felt) – San Felipe in Zambales
Instrumental intensities
- Intensity I (scarcely perceptible) – Quezon City, Tagaytay City, Batangas City and Calatagan
Phivolcs said aftershocks are expected to occur.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended