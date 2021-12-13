

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes off Batangas
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 13, 2021 | 6:14pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes off Batangas
Phivolcs said the earthquake struck 24 kilometers southwest of Calatagan town. 
Phivolcs
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck off the coast of Batangas and was felt in nearby areas in Luzon, including Metro Manila, on Monday afternoon, state seismologists said.



Phivolcs said the earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, struck 24 kilometers southwest of Calatagan town. It occurred at around 5:12 p.m.



The quake had a depth of 99 kilometers.



Reported intensities



    
	
  • Intensity III (weak) – Quezon City
    • 
	
  • Intensity II (slightly felt) – San Felipe in Zambales
    • 




Instrumental intensities



    
	
  • Intensity I (scarcely perceptible) – Quezon City, Tagaytay City, Batangas City and Calatagan
    • 




Phivolcs said aftershocks are expected to occur.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BATANGAS
                                                      EARTHQUAKE
                                                      PHILIPPINE INSTITUTE OF VOLCANOLOGY AND SEISMOLOGY (PHIVOLCS)
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Odette to enter Philippines on Tuesday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Odette to enter Philippines on Tuesday


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Typhoon Odette is forecast to enter the Philippine area of responsibility tomorrow and make landfall over Eastern Visayas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 574 international travelers positive for Delta
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
574 international travelers positive for Delta


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Except for one “unclassified” variant, the Philippine Genome Center  found only Delta variant cases from the samples...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tropical cyclone forecast to enter PAR on Tuesday maintains strength
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tropical cyclone forecast to enter PAR on Tuesday maintains strength


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The tropical depression set to enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday has maintained its strength as it threatens...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec junks all bids to join plea vs Marcos COC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec junks all bids to join plea vs Marcos COC


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections has dismissed all petitions-in-interventions filed by three different parties in the first plea...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House reps urge inquiry into unauthorized BDO money transfers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House reps urge inquiry into unauthorized BDO money transfers


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lawmakers are calling for a legislative inquiry into reported unauthorized money transfers from accounts of Banco de Oro...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo backs NTF-ELCAC but says it shouldn't harass, red-tag
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo backs NTF-ELCAC but says it shouldn't harass, red-tag


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"I would be open to resuming peace talks, but for me it shouldn't just be a national [approach] because a lot of different...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Tweet nang tweet ito': Duque says no 'balls dropped' in deal for syringes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Tweet nang tweet ito': Duque says no 'balls dropped' in deal for syringes


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Over the weekend, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. tweeted that the Philippine government agencies refused to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino NGO wins UNESCO prize for Media and Information Literacy advocacy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipino NGO wins UNESCO prize for Media and Information Literacy advocacy


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
OOTB, which has been operating since 2014, is the first Filipino organization to win the prize since the Global MIL Awards...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo to Comelec: Open voting centers for BPO employees
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo to Comelec: Open voting centers for BPO employees


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The problem is not only Cebu BPO employees, but all BPO employees all over the Philippines. So in Cebu I think there’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP claims slain journalist involved in land dispute
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP claims slain journalist involved in land dispute


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Initially, the angle they're looking at is land dispute. Is the work of Malabanan connected to the land dispute?"

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with