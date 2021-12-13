FDA needs more data on use of Sinovac COVID-19 jab for kids

A Sinovac vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus is seen at a psychiatric hospital in Banda Aceh on February 6, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech needs to submit updated data for the emergency use application of its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged three to 17, the head of the country’s Food and Drug Administration said Monday.

The country’s regulator has yet to make a decision on Sinovac’s request to use CoronaVac in kids aged three to 17 five months after the pharmaceutical firm submitted an application.

“We have asked for more clinical trial data because the sample size they submitted was too small,” FDA Director General Eric Domingo said in Filipino.

“Once they submit the updated data, their application will be reviewed again by our experts to determine if it can be allowed,” he added.

The EUA granted to CoronaVac in February allowed its use for clinically healthy individuals aged 18 to 59. In April, the FDA approved the recommendation to use the vaccine in senior citizens.

Last month, the Philippines started administering COVID-19 jabs to young people aged 12 to 17.

Only the vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are being used in the inoculation of adolescents.

Domingo also said Pfizer submitted an application for the emergency use of its vaccine for children between five and 11 years old. A decision on the firm’s request may be released before the year ends. — Gaea Katreena Cabico