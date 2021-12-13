

































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
FDA needs more data on use of Sinovac COVID-19 jab for kids
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 13, 2021 | 5:51pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
FDA needs more data on use of Sinovac COVID-19 jab for kids
A Sinovac vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus is seen at a psychiatric hospital in Banda Aceh on February 6, 2021.
AFP / CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech needs to submit updated data for the emergency use application of its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged three to 17, the head of the country’s Food and Drug Administration said Monday.



The country’s regulator has yet to make a decision on Sinovac’s request to use CoronaVac in kids aged three to 17 five months after the pharmaceutical firm submitted an application.





“We have asked for more clinical trial data because the sample size they submitted was too small,” FDA Director General Eric Domingo said in Filipino.



“Once they submit the updated data, their application will be reviewed again by our experts to determine if it can be allowed,” he added.



The EUA granted to CoronaVac in February allowed its use for clinically healthy individuals aged 18 to 59. In April, the FDA approved the recommendation to use the vaccine in senior citizens.



Last month, the Philippines started administering COVID-19 jabs to young people aged 12 to 17.



Only the vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are being used in the inoculation of adolescents.



Domingo also said Pfizer submitted an application for the emergency use of its vaccine for children between five and 11 years old. A decision on the firm’s request may be released before the year ends. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: November 12, 2021 - 11:01am                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 12, 2021 - 11:01am                              


                              
Starting December 1, the vaccination of employees required to work on-site will be mandatory in the public and private sector in areas with sufficient COVID-19 jabs supply.



"However, eligible employees who remain to be unvaccinated may not be terminated but they shall be required to undergo regular RT-PCR testing, or antigen tests, at their own expense," Malacañang says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 3, 2021 - 10:11am                              


                              
The Philippine government is targeting to administer at least 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of November, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. says.



The government aims to achieve 1 million to 1.5 million jabs per day starting November 20.



To achieve this, Galvez says about 4,000 to 5,000 vaccination sites would be activated, including malls, universities, schools, gyms, camps and function halls of different government agencies.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 27, 2021 - 10:56am                              


                              
The Philippine government will start the full rollout of COVID-19 vaccination among minors aged 12 to 17 on November 5.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the guidelines are being drafted.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 25, 2021 - 9:02am                              


                              
The Health Technology Assessment Council of the Department of Health recommends the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for healthcare workers by fourth quarter of this year.



The council also recommends rolling out booster shots among eligible priority groups by next year.



HTAC says the recommendations are offered "in consideration of sufficient vaccine supply and acceptable coverage for primary vaccination."

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 8, 2021 - 10:00am                              


                              
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.



The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.




                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
