PNP: Almost 1 million quarantine violators warned from November to December

Members of the Quezon City Police District set up a checkpoint at the boundary of Quezon City and Marikina on Tuesday midnight, Aug. 3, 2021, to inspect passing motorists in preparation for the re-implementation of enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — With Christmas approaching, the Philippine National Police recorded over 880,000 quarantine or curfew violators around the country, it said in its latest enforcement tally Sunday morning.

From the period of November 5 to December 11, the PNP warned 130,596 violators of minimum public health standards in Metro Manila and fined 53,099 others.

In Metro Manila, 654 quarantine control checkpoints remain hoisted. In the country, there are still 7,064.

The PNP, in its latest update, also recorded zero critical zones and zero granular lockdown areas in Metro Manila.

However, there are about 41 areas under granular lockdown nationwide, affecting 42 families or 106 individuals.

Earlier this week, Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, PNP chief, said it was too early to shift to Alert Level 2.

“The time isn’t ripe yet since it’s the holiday season and we have observed more people becoming complacent to go outdoors, disregarding health protocol, and unmindful of the risks,” Carlos said Wednesday.

“Despite the significant improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the PNP, police personnel must remain aware and vigilant against the continuing risks posed by the virus and its variants."

As it currently stands, the region with the most number of areas under lockdown is the Cordilleras with 26 followed by Mimaropa, nine, and Calabarzon, six.

In its monitoring on Saturday alone, the PNP accosted 3,929 violators in Metro Manila and 23,765 in the entire country.

To date, 11,373 active cases of the pathogen remain in the Philippines, where 2.84 million coronavirus infections have been reported since the pandemic began.

“This apparent improving trend should not be any cause for complacency among our personnel, because according to health experts, the Philippines is not yet out of the woods,” Carlos also said.

On Sunday, Carlos reminded PNP personnel of the police organization's "no take" policy for the holiday season.

“We can’t tolerate any form of bribe in the organization,” he said as he clarified that those simple gifts like food packs given to any police personnel as a token of gratitude for their service are allowed, but valuable gifts that will merit favor to the giver is strictly prohibited.

He pointed to Section 7 of Republic Act No. 6713 which says: “Solicitation or acceptance of gifts- Public officials and employees shall not solicit or accept, directly or indirectly, any gift, gratuity, favor, entertainment, loan or anything of monetary value from any person in the course of their official duties or in connection with any operation being regulated by, or any transaction which may be affected by the functions of their office."

— Franco Luna with a report from The STAR