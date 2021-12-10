Robredo: Lines open for consolidation of forces in 2022 elections

Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo poses for the media after filing her candidacy to join the 2022 presidential race, at Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Pasay, Metro Manila on October 7, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo said Friday that she remains open to talking about the possibility of consolidating forces for the 2022 elections to ensure victory for the opposition.

"We haven’t stopped talking to many groups, in fact that’s what we’ve been doing everyday from the time when I was not yet a candidate up to now," Robredo said in Filipino.

Related Stories Opposition leader Leni Robredo runs for president

Robredo, who is running for president in next year’s polls, said she has been in talks with various groups, including those who are not exactly aligned with her beliefs to find commonalities from which they can build their relationship on.

The vice president was responding to a question about her fellow presidential aspirant, labor leader Leody de Guzman, who has said that he is open to speaking with other hopefuls to resolve the people’s problems and thwart a victory of the Marcos-Duterte tandem.

The duo of former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is emerging to be the tandem to beat in next year’s polls as they have led in early surveys and secured the support of moneyed and powerful political clans.

Prior to announcing her candidacy for president, Robredo had been focused on speaking to different non-administration politicians in the hopes of fielding a single candidate that would go up against President Rodrigo Duterte's anointed bets.

But following her bid for Malacañang, the vice president changed tack and said that her focus now is no longer uniting candidates, but the people, as her previous discussions with fellow candidates revealed that they did not see eye-to-eye on key issues.

This has left the opposition fractured and without a single candidate that could go up against Duterte's chosen candidate or against Marcos.

Both Robredo and De Guzman have positioned themselves as opposition candidates, while politicians aligned with the administration have been flocking to the Marcos-Duterte tandem as the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan emerged without a standard bearer.