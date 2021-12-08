Philippine Bar Association offers free legal aid to 'targeted' journos in Cusi, Uy libel suits
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Bar Association said it is offering free legal services to “targeted journalists and media organizations” in the libel suits filed by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi and businessman Dennis Uy.
“As lawyers who believe in the importance of the Freedom of the Press, we cannot stand idle and let this happen. The PBA will not allow the law on libel to be weaponized against the vanguards of our democracy,” the PBA, the oldest organization of lawyers, said in a statement.
Cusi filed raps against a total of 17 media organizations and journalists over stories they wrote on the graft complaint filed against them over the controversial Malampaya gas field output. Uy also sued a number of journalists in a separate complaint.
The PBA said they are aware of how financially draining and stressful criminal prosecutions are, and for those without access to competent legal counsels, the experience may be debilitating.
It also noted that Cusi, in his complaint, asked P200 million for damages from the journalists, and this amount, the PBA said, “[leaves] little doubt that this slew of suits will introduce a ‘chilling effect,’” they added.
The lawyers' organization then called on their colleagues in the legal profession to assist the “beleaguered journalists.” They stressed that the public relies on the Press to search for truths, and their ability to do so remains if they continue to be free from fear and harassment.
They continued: “And to those in the Press who have felt the cold tinges of fear, the PBA assures you, we are with you. You are not alone.”
The PBA said journalists may contact their main office through 8815-2485 or via email at pbalegalassistance@gmail.com.
Cusi has accused journalists of "malicious" reporting and imputation of graft against him. He explained his decision to file libel cases in a separate statement, saying the move was “to protect the integrity” of public officials and “to support and honor them.”
The news organizations whose executives, editors and reporters are facing Cusi and Uy’s libel complaints are ABS-CBN, Business Mirror, BusinessWorld, GMA News Online, Manila Bulletin, Philstar.com and Rappler.
These libel suits have revived the call for a Senate investigation into the Malampaya gas deal and heightened journalists groups’ call for decriminalization of libel.
Dennis Denora, a Sun.Star reporter and publisher of the Trends and Times community paper, has been shot dead by unidentified killers, according to the Davao chapter of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines.
Denora was killed near the wet market of Panabo City in Davao Del Norte on Thursday afternoon, NUJP Davao says.
The Davao del Norte Press & Radio-TV Club says in a statement that is is angered and saddened by news of the killing.
"His death awakens the anger and pains of journalists who do their job and yet are being judged by the pistol," the group also says.
A US journalist detained in Myanmar since May has been released and will be deported soon, a junta spokesman told AFP on Monday.
Danny Fenster was being taken to the capital Naypyidaw from Yangon where he was jailed and will be deported, another government source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Fenster, who had been working for local outlet Frontier Myanmar for around a year, was arrested as he headed home to see his family in May.
"We can confirm that he has been released and will be deported. Detail will be released later," spokesman Zaw Min Tun said.
Fenster, who spent 176 days in detention, was sentenced to 11 years in prison last week for encouraging dissent against the military, unlawful association and breaching immigration law. — AFP
Sudanese security forces have arrested the bureau chief of Qatari-based Al Jazeera TV network, the media outlet said on Sunday, a day after the latest crackdown on anti-coup protesters left at least six dead.
"Security forces raided the house of Al-Musalami al-Kabbashi, the Al Jazeera bureau chief in Sudan, and detained him," the network said on Twitter without elaborating.
Al Jazeera has given prominent coverage to demonstrations against the October 25 coup but last week it also aired a detailed interview with top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, one of only two he has granted.
Demonstrations against Sudan's latest coup, including by tens of thousands of people nationwide on Saturday, have occurred regularly despite a rigorous internet outage. — AFP
Cuban authorities on Saturday revoked the credentials of journalists who work for Spanish news agency EFE, its local editor-in-chief said, on the eve of planned anti-government demonstrations by the opposition.
Atahualpa Amerise, head of EFE's Cuba bureau, said authorities asked them to return their credentials, without providing "the exact reason" why they would be prohibited from reporting.
"When we asked why, they pointed to the regulations on foreign press," Amerise said.
"They haven't told us whether it's temporary or permanent."
EFE's local bureau has three editors, a photographer and a videographer.
Amerise said it was the first time such an order had been given to a foreign press office in Cuba. — AFP
NUJP Metro Manila retiterates their call to stop attacks against journalists covering hearings after a reporter was kicked out of th Viber group of House good government and public accountability chair Michael Aglipay.
Rappler reporter Rambo Talabong was kicked out of the group chat after writing a story and quoting Aglipay asking if anyone died from expired face shields during House hearings on Pharmally's dealings with the government.
NUJP Metro Manila streesed that "no journalist should be singled out and be barred from covering government offices and personalities."
NUJP Metro Manila chapter— NUJP (@nujp) September 27, 2021
stands firm that no journalist should be singled out and be barred from covering government offices and personalities.@ramboreports#DefendPressFreedom pic.twitter.com/PlhqoG974r
The United States on Monday criticized its ally Morocco for handing a five-year prison sentence to a journalist and urged the kingdom to protect media freedom.
The US State Department said it was "disappointed" by Friday's sentencing of Soulaimane Raissouni, the editor-in-chief of the now-defunct Akhbar Al Yaoum whose allies say he was targeted for his critical coverage.
Raissouni, who has lost a significant amount of weight after a hunger strike of more than 90 days, was convicted of indecent assault against another man, making him the latest in a string of journalists prosecuted for alleged sex crimes.
"We believe the judicial process that led to this verdict contradicts the Moroccan system's fundamental promise of fair trials for individuals accused of crimes and is inconsistent with the promise of the 2011 constitution and His Majesty King Mohammed VI's reform agenda," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
"Press freedom is foundational to prosperous and secure societies, and governments must ensure that journalists can safely perform their essential roles without fear of unjust attention, violence or threats," he said.
But the Moroccan prosecutor's office said Raissouni received a "fair" trial and had been "prosecuted for crimes that have nothing to do with his journalistic work." — AFP
- Latest
- Trending