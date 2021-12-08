Philippine Bar Association offers free legal aid to 'targeted' journos in Cusi, Uy libel suits

In this file photo, students of the University of the Philippines picket at Palma Hall, calling for an end of repression of press freedom under the Duterte administration.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Bar Association said it is offering free legal services to “targeted journalists and media organizations” in the libel suits filed by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi and businessman Dennis Uy.

“As lawyers who believe in the importance of the Freedom of the Press, we cannot stand idle and let this happen. The PBA will not allow the law on libel to be weaponized against the vanguards of our democracy,” the PBA, the oldest organization of lawyers, said in a statement.

Cusi filed raps against a total of 17 media organizations and journalists over stories they wrote on the graft complaint filed against them over the controversial Malampaya gas field output. Uy also sued a number of journalists in a separate complaint.

The PBA said they are aware of how financially draining and stressful criminal prosecutions are, and for those without access to competent legal counsels, the experience may be debilitating.

It also noted that Cusi, in his complaint, asked P200 million for damages from the journalists, and this amount, the PBA said, “[leaves] little doubt that this slew of suits will introduce a ‘chilling effect,’” they added.

The lawyers' organization then called on their colleagues in the legal profession to assist the “beleaguered journalists.” They stressed that the public relies on the Press to search for truths, and their ability to do so remains if they continue to be free from fear and harassment.

They continued: “And to those in the Press who have felt the cold tinges of fear, the PBA assures you, we are with you. You are not alone.”

The PBA said journalists may contact their main office through 8815-2485 or via email at pbalegalassistance@gmail.com.

Cusi has accused journalists of "malicious" reporting and imputation of graft against him. He explained his decision to file libel cases in a separate statement, saying the move was “to protect the integrity” of public officials and “to support and honor them.”

The news organizations whose executives, editors and reporters are facing Cusi and Uy’s libel complaints are ABS-CBN, Business Mirror, BusinessWorld, GMA News Online, Manila Bulletin, Philstar.com and Rappler.

These libel suits have revived the call for a Senate investigation into the Malampaya gas deal and heightened journalists groups’ call for decriminalization of libel.