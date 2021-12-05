Nearly all PNP personnel vaccinated vs COVID-19

In this photo dated August 3, 2020, personnel of the Quezon City Police District's Kamuning Police Station 10 are pictured during their morning flag-raising rites.

MANILA, Philippines — Vaccine hesitancy among police personnel is now manifested by less than 1% of the 222,000 members of the Philippine National Police, it said Sunday.

The latest tally from the Philippine National Police as of December 5 revealed that only 965 or 0.43% of the total PNP population remain unvaccinated without offering any legitimate justification, dropping further from 1,004.

In a statement sent to reporters, the PNP said that 859 of its personnel also remain unvaccinated due to valid reasons, mostly allergic reactions, and medical conditions, good for 1,824 total unvaccinated personnel or 0.81% of the police force.

“Slowly, we are seeing that there is a narrowing of the gap between those vaccinated and unvaccinated personnel,” Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, PNP chief, said.

"We hope to convince every member of the more than 222,000 PNP force to be vaccinated to protect themselves and their family from the virus threat."

93.9% fully vaccinated

In its latest update, the PNP Administrative Support for COVID-19 Task Force said that 212,024 or 93.9% of the PNP's 225,676 active personnel are fully vaccinated.

Booster shots were administered to some personnel who are directly involved in the medical frontline last week.

The PNP chief also hinted at the possibility that unvaccinated personnel will not be allowed to report to work in person.

Aside from the benefits of the vaccine, the PNP in its statement said it "would also like to avoid the eventuality of prohibiting their unvaccinated personnel from reporting to duty in accord with the IATF resolution on the no vax, no work rule."

Under IATF Resolution 148-B, eligible employees who have not yet been vaccinated will be required to take COVID-19 tests at their own expense.

The Philippines does not have a law requiring vaccination, although President Rodrigo Duterte, who describes the vaccine-hesitant as being "a danger to society," has hinted that the government has the power to make vaccination mandatory.