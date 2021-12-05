

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Staying healthy important for public officials – Robredo
                        

                           
Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
December 5, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Staying healthy important for public officials â€“ Robredo
“We have an obligation to the people to serve in the best way we can,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino during an interview in Iloilo.
Philstar.com  /  Efigenio Toledo IV
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo stressed yesterday the importance of staying healthy, especially for public officials.



“We have an obligation to the people to serve in the best way we can,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino during an interview in Iloilo.



“Since I became the Vice President, I have exerted a lot of effort to make sure that I’m healthy, because getting sick will take you away from work,” she said.



The 56-year-old rarely took a leave from work due to health reasons, even when she had to undergo mandatory quarantine after exposure to people who tested positive for COVID-19. She tested negative for the viral illness.



President Duterte, 76, had been hounded by health issues since assuming the presidency, at times even disclosing ailments such as a rare nerve condition and Barrett’s esophagus ailment that he said may progress to cancer.



Despite this, his spokespersons have repeatedly claimed that the President is in good condition. The Supreme Court also junked a petition to compel Malacañang to regularly release medical bulletins on Duterte.



Robredo addressed the issue of health among public officials, following a bike activity at the Iloilo River Esplanade with her running mate Sen. Francis Pangilinan.



During the interview, she reiterated her commitment to promote active transportation if elected president.



“It is good to see that the lifestyle of people here changed because of the existence of bike lanes. This is what I dream of for the entire Philippines, especially in Metro Manila where we saw the need especially during the pandemic,” she added.



Earlier, Robredo proposed increasing the funding for bike lanes from the current budget of P1.6 billion to around P14 billion.



This, she said, will also boost economic activity that can help the country recover from the pandemic.



In an interview last Friday, Robredo reiterated her position against purely military solutions to address country’s insurgency problem.



The Vice President was asked about the recent military operations in Iloilo, including an air strike, which human rights groups said violates international humanitarian laws.



“I am very consistent with my stand that insurgency will not be resolved with purely military solutions,” she said, stressing the need to address core issues.



“After you address the core issues, you have to address the peripheral issues. That’s why for me, even with all the killings and infighting, you cannot solve the problem if you do not address the core issues,” she said.



Robredo also stressed the importance of looking into human rights concerns, saying those who committed abuse or exceeded their mandate should be held accountable.



“It is important to have platforms that will listen to those complaints… Because if we do not hold (those who committed abuse) accountable, that will serve as the basis of the next engagements,” she added.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      LENI ROBREDO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Journalists decry Cusi and Uy&rsquo;s &lsquo;harassment suits&rsquo; vs media
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Journalists decry Cusi and Uy’s ‘harassment suits’ vs media


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
“The complaints, filed at the same time across seven news organizations, are clear harassment suits meant to intimidate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 9.9M COVID-19 jabs administered during extended vaccination push
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
9.9M COVID-19 jabs administered during extended vaccination push


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government inoculated 9,937,827 people during its nationwide vaccination campaign from Monday to Friday, Health Undersecretary...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Prosecutors appeal dismissal of MV Princess of the Stars disaster case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Prosecutors appeal dismissal of MV Princess of the Stars disaster case


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Princess of the Stars capsized after hitting a reef in the central Philippines during a typhoon in June 2008—only...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Students, doctors still see problems as more schools reopen
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Students, doctors still see problems as more schools reopen


                              

                                                                  By Siegfred Aldous Lacerna |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Progressive student organizations and some doctors flagged potential problems that may arise as more schools welcome students...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pharmally made P3 billion ghost deliveries &ndash; senators
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pharmally made P3 billion ghost deliveries – senators


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. the company at the center of the Senate investigation into alleged multibillion-peso corruption...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko Moreno urges national government to prepare for Omicron
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko Moreno urges national government to prepare for Omicron


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 55 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor and 2022 presidential aspirant Isko Moreno has appealed to the national government to prepare for the threat...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gas prices to go down by over P2 per liter
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gas prices to go down by over P2 per liter


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 55 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Massive price cuts are set this week as worries over the Omicron COVID-19 variant sank global prices.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House OKs bill allowing married women to keep maiden surnames
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House OKs bill allowing married women to keep maiden surnames


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 55 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives has passed a measure allowing women to retain their surnames after marriage.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DFA opens passport renewal center in LA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DFA opens passport renewal center in LA


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 55 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Foreign Affairs, through the Philippine consulate general in Los Angeles, opened on Friday the first passport...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Election watchdog, IBP team up vs election violators
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Election watchdog, IBP team up vs election violators


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 55 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Poll watchdog Legal Network for Truthful Elections has signed a memorandum of agreement with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with