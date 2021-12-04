

































































 




   







   















9.9M COVID-19 jabs administered during extended vaccination push
                        

                           
Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
December 4, 2021 | 3:10pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
A medical worker prepares a BioNtech-Pfizer Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine inside a mall in Manila City, on November 29, 2021, as the Southeast Asian nation launched a three-day vaccination drive targeting nine million people as young as 12 in an effort to accelerate the roll-out of jabs, amidst the threat of heavily mutated coronavirus variant Omicron.
AFP / Ted Aljibe
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Almost 10 million Filipinos have been vaccinated against COVID-19 after the government extended its ambitious national vaccination push, the Department of Health said Saturday.



The government inoculated 9,937,827 people during its nationwide vaccination campaign from Monday to Friday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.



Broken down, around eight million shots were administered during the country’s three-day vaccine drive, falling short of a target of nine million jabs.



Local government units continued the campaign for two more days, allowing them to give out 1.9 million more vaccine doses.



Vergeire called the mass vaccination drive a “huge success.”



The health official also called on local authorities to provide separate lanes for those who will receive COVID-19 vaccine primary series and booster shots, allow walk-ins, and maintain compliance with health protocols in vaccination sites.



The Philippines is targeting to fully vaccinate 54 million people by yearend. But latest data showed only around 37.56 million Filipinos have completed vaccination, while over 52.62 million people have received partial protection against COVID-19.



The government plans to hold another three-day vaccination activity in mid-December.



Officials urged Filipinos to get vaccinated to boost their defenses as the world prepares for the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

