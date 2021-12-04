

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Journalists decry Cusi and Uy’s ‘harassment suits’ vs media
                        

                           
Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
December 4, 2021 | 2:30pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Journalists decry Cusi and Uyâs âharassment suitsâ vs media
A student holds a placard during a protest at the state university grounds in Manila on February 14, 2019, in support of CEO of Rappler, Maria Ressa, who was arrested a day earlier for cyber libel case. Ressa was freed on bail on February 14 following an arrest that sparked international censure and allegations she is being targeted over her news site's criticism of President Rodrigo Duterte. 
AFP / Ted Aljibe
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines cried foul over the libel complaints filed by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi and businessman Dennis Uy against seven news outlets who reported on the graft complaint filed against them over the controversial Malampaya gas field buyout.



“The complaints, filed at the same time across seven news organizations, are clear harassment suits meant to intimidate and chill the press,” the NUJP said in a statement on Saturday.





The news organizations whose executives, editors and reporters are facing Cusi and Uy’s libel complaint are Philstar.com, ABS-CBN, Business Mirror, BusinessWorld, GMA News Online, Manila Bulletin and Rappler.



The lateral guild of journalists said the P200 million Cusi is seeking in damages from the news organizations could “cripple” them, adding that even if this were not to be enforced, the lawyers’ fees and time they would spend are “enough to send a chill.”



“It is meant to say: Be careful what you report next. It is the textbook definition of a chilling effect,” the NUJP said.



The union also said that the stories produced by the seven news organizations sued by Cusi and Uy were based on a press conference, a press release and a complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman, which are all “fair game” in journalism.



It also pointed out that journalists merely reported on the graft complaint lodged against Cusi and Uy and never accused him of graft.



‘Protect, support public officials’



For his part, Cusi said in a statement he filed the libel complaints “to protect the integrity” of public officials and “to support and honor them.”



He added that this is “to defend my family’s honor and to send a strong message that there is a fair and humane way to settle misunderstandings and differences without resorting to malicious news reporting.”



But the NUJP added that journalists do not work to settle misunderstandings and differences but to report them.



“We are the public’s guardians — out to report on matters like this, a difference of opinion between the executive and the legislative, the latter pointing out that there were shortcuts to approve the sale of billion-peso shares of the Malampaya project, a crucial public infrastructure,” the union said.



For the NUJP, Cusi should drop his libel complaints and instead focus on explaining to the public what happened in the Malampaya gas deal. 



“Keeping his reputation clean is not the job of journalists, but his own,” it said.



The Senate energy panel led by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian is investigating the alleged irregularity of the purchase of shares of the Malampaya gas field, which is now 90% owned by Uy, a major campaign donor to President Rodrigo Duterte, through two subsidiaries. The remaining 10% belongs to state-run Philippine National Oil Corp.



The gas project, operational since 2001 and accounts for 40% of Luzon’s annual energy requirements, is seen for decommissioning between 2027 and 2029 after a projected decline in energy output starting 2024 — the year the service contract would expire.



Malampaya also generates revenues for both national and local governments in the form of royalties. Last year, the former’s share, which accounted for 60% of total, reached P26.57 billion. — with a report from Ian Nicolas Cigaral


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALFONSO CUSI
                                                      DENNIS UY
                                                      MALAMPAYA PROJECT
                                                      NATIONAL UNION OF JOURNALISTS OF THE PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Entire Philippines now under Alert Level 2                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Entire Philippines now under Alert Level 2


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The whole country is under Alert Level 2 beginning Friday, December 3, as the government deescalated the province of Apayao...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pharmally made P3 billion ghost deliveries &ndash; senators
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pharmally made P3 billion ghost deliveries – senators


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. the company at the center of the Senate investigation into alleged multibillion-peso corruption...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF issues new quarantine, testing protocols amid fears of Omicron variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF issues new quarantine, testing protocols amid fears of Omicron variant


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The country’s pandemic task force has issued new protocols for arriving travelers from countries or territories not...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Former Palace spox Roque: Only Marcos campaign offered to take me in
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former Palace spox Roque: Only Marcos campaign offered to take me in


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"There really was no other party that offered to adopt me (as a candidate)," he said said on One PH's "Sa Totoo Lang"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Appeals court OKs Ressa's travel plea to receive Nobel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Appeals court OKs Ressa's travel plea to receive Nobel


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Court of Appeals has granted Rappler CEO Maria Ressa’s request to be allowed to travel to Norway to personally receive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Kandidatalks: Marcos to rationalize taxes, boost MSMEs
                              


                              

                                 December 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Presidential aspirant and standard bearer of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s turn as featured candidate on Go Negosyo’s “Kandidatalks” series...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Virtual campaigns among researchers&rsquo; recommendations for COVID-free elections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Virtual campaigns among researchers’ recommendations for COVID-free elections


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
To ensure that the 2022 elections will be free from the threat of COVID-19, candidates for elective posts might want to consider...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lawyer for Philippines' Nobel Prize winner Ressa 'confident' about Oslo trip
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lawyer for Philippines' Nobel Prize winner Ressa 'confident' about Oslo trip


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
A lawyer for Philippine Nobel Prize winner Maria Ressa, who faces multiple court cases, said Friday he was "confident" the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 8M out of 9M target jabs administered in 3-day vaccination drive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
8M out of 9M target jabs administered in 3-day vaccination drive


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The government has administered more than eight million jabs in its three-day vaccination program, a million short of their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Petitioners: Court certification says Marcos has not complied to conviction on tax case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Petitioners: Court certification says Marcos has not complied to conviction on tax case


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Petitioners against Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.'s election bid said they secured a certification from the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with