Philippines gets 1M more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines

Philstar.com
December 2, 2021 | 10:25am

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines welcomed Wednesday 1,078,740 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech.



The plane carrying the jabs arrived at Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport around 8 p.m.



The shipment made up the first batch of deliveries for the 2,394,990 Pfizer shots that the government purchased through the Asian Development Bank.



Early in Wednesday, the Philippines received 1.6 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab, which were donated by the French government.



Ted Herbosa, adviser of the National Task Force Against COVID-19, said the government has been receiving vaccines at a rate of two to three million almost every day.



“Our problem now is making sure they get out of storage. We need to inject them, otherwise the storages will be full,” Herbosa said.



NTF said the government’s national vaccination campaign is extended until Friday.



Latest data showed over 36.36 million Filipinos have completed the recommended doses, while more than 49.74 individuals million have received partial protection against COVID-19.  — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
