House OKs bill letting married women keep their maiden names

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill that lets women keep their maiden name even after marriage.

Voting 227-0, the House approved House Bill No. 10459 which seeks to amend the New Civil Code of the Philippines to clarify that married women can continue using their maiden name.

“This is no small feat for women,” said Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela party-list) who co-authored the bill. “In fact, this is a welcome development in recognizing the legal identity of women apart from their spouse.”

Jurisprudence already provides that it is optional for women to use their husband’s surname.

As such, married women may continue using their maiden name, their maiden first name and surname with her husband’s surname, her maiden first name and her husband’s surname or her husband’s full name prefixed by “Mrs.” — Xave Gregorio