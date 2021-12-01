Philippines receives over 500K AstraZeneca doses from South Korea

The plane carrying the jabs arrived at Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City at around 8 p.m on November 30, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines welcomed Tuesday the arrival of 539,430 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine donated by South Korea.

The delivery comes as the Philippines conducts a massive immunization drive to help meet the government’s goal to fully vaccinate 54 million by yearend. On the first day of the three-day activity, the government administered 2.5 million jabs, falling short of its target of three million per day.

“The Korean government hopes that with this contribution we'll be able to help a little bit the Philippine government's effort to fight the coronavirus and that this donation will also contribute to the existing friendship and cooperation between our two countries,” said Kim In-chul, ambassador-designate of the Republic of Korea to the Philippines.

Kim added South Korea will donate trucks that will bring vaccines to remote areas.

As of November 29, over 35.89 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19. Meanwhile, more than 46.27 million people have received partial protection. — Gaea Katreena Cabico