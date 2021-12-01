

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Philippines receives over 500K AstraZeneca doses from South Korea
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 1, 2021 | 10:26am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines receives over 500K AstraZeneca doses from South Korea
The plane carrying the jabs arrived at Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City at around 8 p.m on November 30, 2021.
National Task Force against COVID-19
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines welcomed Tuesday the arrival of 539,430 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine donated by South Korea.



The plane carrying the jabs arrived at Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City at around 8 p.m.



The delivery comes as the Philippines conducts a massive immunization drive to help meet the government’s goal to fully vaccinate 54 million by yearend. On the first day of the three-day activity, the government administered 2.5 million jabs, falling short of its target of three million per day.



“The Korean government hopes that with this contribution we'll be able to help a little bit the Philippine government's effort to fight the coronavirus and that this donation will also contribute to the existing friendship and cooperation between our two countries,” said Kim In-chul, ambassador-designate of the Republic of Korea to the Philippines.



Kim added South Korea will donate trucks that will bring vaccines to remote areas.



As of November 29, over 35.89 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19. Meanwhile, more than 46.27 million people have received partial protection. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      SOUTH KOREA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bong Go withdraws, says he was unprepared for presidential race                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bong Go withdraws, says he was unprepared for presidential race


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Go, President Rodrigo Duterte’s long-time and most trusted aide, was the presidential candidate of the Pederalismo ng...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Belmonte refutes Defensor claim: City offered venue for planned rally
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Belmonte refutes Defensor claim: City offered venue for planned rally


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte refuted allegations made by Rep. Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan party-list) that they exhibited...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WHO: Premature to go back to face shields to curb Omicron risk
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WHO: Premature to go back to face shields to curb Omicron risk


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Abeyasinghe stressed the importance of wearing face masks, observing physical distancing, and practicing hand hygiene.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Partido Federal: Disqualification penalty doesn't apply to Marcos' unfiled ITRs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Partido Federal: Disqualification penalty doesn't apply to Marcos' unfiled ITRs


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Officers of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) have sought to intervene in the petitions to block the bid of their presidential...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 HSW deployment ban to Saudi remains
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
HSW deployment ban to Saudi remains


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Until the issuance of new verification guidelines, the Philippines won’t resume the deployment of Filipino household...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Weak explosion' detected at Pinatubo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Weak explosion' detected at Pinatubo


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The event generated a plume that was detected as far as Tokyo.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF weighing its options on mandatory vaccination &mdash; Nograles
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF weighing its options on mandatory vaccination — Nograles


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government's pandemic task force is weighing its options on the proposal to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory, but such...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Drug war' victims' kin to ICC: No genuine local probe, no investigation into Duterte accountability
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Drug war' victims' kin to ICC: No genuine local probe, no investigation into Duterte accountability


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
There is no genuine domestic investigation into President Rodrigo Duterte’s "war on drugs" and the probe does not cover...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipinos urged to be a hero like Andres Bonifacio
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipinos urged to be a hero like Andres Bonifacio


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a speech commemorating Bonifacio’s 158th birth anniversary, Duterte said the public should emulate the hero’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2.5M jabs administered on 1st day of COVID-19 vaccination drive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2.5M jabs administered on 1st day of COVID-19 vaccination drive


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
The figure was based on the reports submitted to the government’s vaccination operation reporting system as of 5 a.m....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with