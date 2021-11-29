Comelec limits number of voters inside polling center for 2022 elections

File photo shows people vote at a polling precinct in Manila on May 13, 2019.

MANILA, Philippines — A maximum of 10 voters will only be allowed inside polling precincts during the May 2022 national and local elections, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

However, polling places which are relatively larger and can accommodate more people will be allowed more than 10 voters as long as they observe distancing protocols.

Holding areas will also be set up for voters waiting for their turn to vote.

During a stakeholders forum organized by the National Citizens' Movement for Free Elections (NAMFREL) on Monday, the poll body released its COVID-19 preventive measures that will be implemented during the elections next year.

Here are the other health measures that will be in place: