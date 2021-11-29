Comelec limits number of voters inside polling center for 2022 elections
MANILA, Philippines — A maximum of 10 voters will only be allowed inside polling precincts during the May 2022 national and local elections, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).
However, polling places which are relatively larger and can accommodate more people will be allowed more than 10 voters as long as they observe distancing protocols.
Holding areas will also be set up for voters waiting for their turn to vote.
During a stakeholders forum organized by the National Citizens' Movement for Free Elections (NAMFREL) on Monday, the poll body released its COVID-19 preventive measures that will be implemented during the elections next year.
Here are the other health measures that will be in place:
- temperature checking
- setting up of separate entrance and exit for each voting centers
- wearing of face mask and face shield
- one-meter physical distancing
- installation of sanitation stations
- frequent disinfection of hands
- frequent disinfection of regularly touched surfaces
- proper cough and sneezing etiquette
- establishment of IPP and health station within the voting center
- establishment of voter's assistance desk
- establishment of holding areas adjacent to polling places
- posing of layout of the voting center
- display of signages (directional/informative)
- chairs and tables inside the polling place will be arranged in such a way that physical distancing is observed
- installation of plastic barriers between the election board and voters
