Comelec limits number of voters inside polling center for 2022 elections
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 29, 2021 | 10:24am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Comelec limits number of voters inside polling center for 2022 elections
File photo shows people vote at a polling precinct in Manila on May 13, 2019.
AFP / Ted Aljibe, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A maximum of 10 voters will only be allowed inside polling precincts during the May 2022 national and local elections, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).



However, polling places which are relatively larger and can accommodate more people will be allowed more than 10 voters as long as they observe distancing protocols.





Holding areas will also be set up for voters waiting for their turn to vote.



During a stakeholders forum organized by the National Citizens' Movement for Free Elections (NAMFREL) on Monday, the poll body released its COVID-19 preventive measures that will be implemented during the elections next year.



Here are the other health measures that will be in place:



    
	
  • temperature checking
    
	 
    • 
	
  • setting up of separate entrance and exit for each voting centers
    
	 
    • 
	
  • wearing of face mask and face shield
    
	 
    • 
	
  • one-meter physical distancing
    
	 
    • 
	
  • installation of sanitation stations
    
	 
    • 
	
  • frequent disinfection of hands
    
	 
    • 
	
  • frequent disinfection of regularly touched surfaces
    
	 
    • 
	
  • proper cough and sneezing etiquette
    
	 
    • 
	
  • establishment of IPP and health station within the voting center
    
	 
    • 
	
  • establishment of voter's assistance desk
    
	 
    • 
	
  • establishment of holding areas adjacent to polling places 
    
	 
    • 
	
  • posing of layout of the voting center
    
	 
    • 
	
  • display of signages (directional/informative)
    
	 
    • 
	
  • chairs and tables inside the polling place will be arranged in such a way that physical distancing is observed
    
	 
    • 
	
  • installation of plastic barriers between the election board and voters
    • 



                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: November 29, 2021 - 10:30am                           


                           

                              
Get the latest updates on the Philippines' preparation for the May 2022 national elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 29, 2021 - 10:30am                              


                              
A maximum of 10 voters will only be allowed inside the polling place during the May 9, 2022 elections, the Comelec says.



This is part of the poll body's preventive measures against COVID-19.



More than 10 voters will be allowed for larger polling centers that can accommodate more people. Holding rooms will also be established in adjacent rooms for voters waiting for their turn.

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 9, 2021 - 2:57pm                              


                              
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte announces on Facebook that she is withdrawing her candidacy for mayor. Her brother Sebastian "Baste" Duterte will replace her.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 2, 2021 - 4:02pm                              


                              
The Department of Labor and Employment on October 2 issues a press release on Isabela officials declaring support for Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III's potential candidacy for senator.



Bello is included in the potential senatorial slate of a faction of the PDP-Laban.



While Bello is head of the labor department, it is unclear why his potential political plans and publishing press releases about them fall within the mandate of the Department of Labor and Employment.  



 

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 2, 2021 - 3:26pm                              


                              
President Rodrigo Duterte and his long-time aide Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go have arrived at the area at a Pasay City hotel where the filing of certificates of candidacy are filed.



Duterte has openly said he will run for vice president. Go has been nominated to run for president by PDP-Laban but the senator says he is not interested.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 1, 2021 - 11:53am                              


                              
Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez says compliance with protocols for the COC filing was mostly good.



“For the most part compliance with health protocols good. There were some instances where we had to remind people to maintain their distance but otherwise people have been good in complying with antigen testing, with the face mask and face shield requirement and social distancing,” Jimenez says.



“Of course, it’s a little difficult to always maintain social distance but we’re trying and everyone deserves credit for being aware of this requirement at all times.” — Philstar.com/Gaea Katreena Cabico

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
