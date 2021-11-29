DILG to pols: No partisan activities in vax drive

DILG spokesman Jonathan Malaya yesterday said politicians are not allowed to use vaccination sites for political purposes, including mounting tarpaulins bearing their names and bringing in crowds.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said the National Vaccination days, starting today up to Dec. 1, are “non-partisan” and politicians who use the activities for political fanfare will face charges for violating health standards.

DILG spokesman Jonathan Malaya yesterday said politicians are not allowed to use vaccination sites for political purposes, including mounting tarpaulins bearing their names and bringing in crowds.

“This is a non-partisan activity and the DILG strictly advises politicians not to use this activity for partisan political purposes, otherwise, maybe we will issue show cause orders against them and file appropriate charges for violating minimum health standards,” Malaya said in an interview aired over dzBB.

Meanwhile, the National Task Force (NTF) against COVID-19 said the government would be launching the three-day national vaccination today short of 51,000 volunteers while it eyes to achieve three million administered doses per day or nine million in total.

“We took notice of about 51,000 volunteers that are still needed. We still need more (volunteers)… So, we have almost 18,000 volunteers that we already confirmed,” he said, stressing how there were 6,000 active vaccination sites and 5,000 possible additional sites that need volunteers.

Malaya said local government units (LGUs) have been ordered to tap contact tracers who have medical backgrounds to help in the administration of vaccines while the rest could help in data collation.

The government had earlier set the target of 15 million inoculations in the three-day drive but this was reduced due to logistical challenges including hesitancy and shortages in ancillary supplies, particularly syringes.

To make up for the cut, the government set a second three-day drive on Dec. 15 to 17. The government is eyeing to fully vaccinate about 54 million Filipinos before the year ends.

Padilla said the second vaccination days will include the pediatric population (12- to 17-year olds), the elderly and those with comorbidities, as well as boosters for health workers.

Cloudy skies

As for the weather over the next three days, Metro Manila and the rest of the country are forecast to experience cloudy skies with occasional rainfall.

In a special weather outlook issued yesterday in relation to Bonifacio Day and the three-day national vaccination, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said no typhoons or tropical cyclones are expected.

“Tomorrow until Tuesday, as the shearline moves gradually to the North, Batanes and Babuyan Island will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms,” weather division chief Vicente Palcon Jr. said.

“Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies apart from some isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms,” he added.

By Wednesday, Palcon said a fresh surge of the amihan will bring cloudy skies and light rains over Batanes and Cagayan.

“Metro Manila and the rest of the country will continue to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies apart from some isolated localized thunderstorms mostly in the afternoon or evening,” PAGASA’s special forecast predicted.

While no major weather disturbance is expected to hit the country from today to Dec. 1, Palcon said “this weather outlook will be updated if significant changes in the weather pattern occur.”

Omicron protection

Officials of the House of Representatives yesterday called on the Department of Health (DOH) and LGUs to expand and enhance the vaccination coverage for COVID-19, in light of the emergence of the new Omicron variant.

“Since the fight against COVID-19 is everybody’s responsibility, I urge the public to strengthen health and social measures, and for the health department to enhance vaccination coverage,” Quezon Rep. Helen Tan suggested.

The chairperson of the House committee on health also called on the DOH to study the tailored expansion of travel bans and heightened imposition of quarantine measures that will depend on the country of origin.

Tan called on those who are yet to get the jab, especially those in the provinces whose residents have been very reluctant, to immediately get vaccinated to protect themselves and their families.

The House official emphasized the importance of ramping up the country’s coronavirus sequencing abilities and testing as part of the comprehensive response to fight the pandemic and its variants of concern.

Deputy Speaker Bernadette Herrera, for her part, urged the government to tighten its guard against the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 currently circulating in South Africa and its neighboring countries.

“This new coronavirus variant is a reminder for all of us that this pandemic is far from over, and we hope the authorities will double their efforts to prevent its entry into the Philippines,” the congresswoman from the Bagong Henerasyon party-list said.

Although the Philippines has already imposed travel restrictions on travelers from South Africa and nearby countries, Herrera said the government must be ready to take extra measures to prevent Omicron from being imported.

“Authorities must put additional control measures in place, including enhanced contact tracing, rapid testing and isolation, in all ports of entry nationwide,” the senior administration lawmaker said.

Herrera said a much faster system should be in place to respond to the new variants and a possible rise in COVID-19 cases in the future while the government’s vaccination program is still being rolled out. – Michael Punongbayan, Delon Porcalla