1.7M UK-donated AstraZeneca jabs arrive in Philippines

The plane carrying the vaccine doses arrived at Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport around 4 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines welcomed Saturday 1,746,160 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine donated by the United Kingdom.

The shipment completed the 5.2 million jabs donated by the UK government, which were coursed through the COVAX facility.

Over 35.39 million Filipinos have completed inoculation against COVID-19, while more than 45.05 million individuals have received partial protection.

The government adjusted the target for next week’s three-day immunization drive to just nine million doses from the initial 15 million due to shortage in syringes and other logistical challenges.

To meet the goal of fully vaccinating 54 million Filipinos by yearend, there will be another three-day vaccination activity scheduled from December 15 to 17. — Gaea Katreema Cabico