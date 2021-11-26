

































































 




   







   















CBCP releases prayer for 2022 polls
In this photo taken on September 2, 2020, Catholics wearing face shields queue up to receive communion during a mass inside a church in Manila.
AFP / Ted Aljibe
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines released a prayer for next year’s national and local elections that will be recited in Sunday Masses.



The prayer, prepared by Archbishop Socrates Villegas, focuses on the values enshrined in the preamble of the Constitution.



It will be launched on November 28, the first Sunday of Advent, Archbishop Romulo Valles, president of the CBCP, said in a circular released Thursday.



The Episcopal Commission on Liturgy recommended that the prayer for the 2022 polls be recited every first and fourth Sunday of the month.



“It is suggested that it be said after the Post Communion Prayer of the Mass,” Valles said.  



The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting earlier asked CBCP to endorse its “Prayer Power Campaign” by asking the public to collectively pray for a peaceful, credible and transparent elections.



Here are the English and Tagalog versions of the prayer:






— Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

