PNP to bets: Ensure health protocols at campaign activities

Philstar.com
November 23, 2021 | 4:43pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
The PNP said 120,687 of the violators were apprehended for disregarding minimum public health standards while 92,270 violated the curfew from Sept. 16 to Oct. 6.
MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police reminded national and local election candidates to observe and enforce minimum public health standards at campaign sorties and other in-person events. 



In a statement sent to reporters, Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos said that the Philippine National Police is closely coordinating with the Commission on Elections after the poll body issued a resolution to consider health protocol violation as an election offense.



“We are working with the COMELEC on the participation of the PNP in the implementation of the said provision for in-person election activities,” Carlos said.



Section 34 of the Comelec Resolution No. 10730, states that the candidates must submit an Affidavit of Compliance for every physical campaigning that they will conduct.



“Within 24 hours after the conclusion of any in-person campaign activity, the campaign organizing staff shall submit a notarized Affidavit of Compliance with Health Protocols to the COMELEC with territorial jurisdiction over the place where the in-person campaign activity was conducted," the guidelines read. 



Carlos reminded candidates and their supporters that failure to do so is punishable under the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.



“We are requesting every candidate that if they will organize an in-person campaign, they must properly coordinate with the authorities and make sure that there is a crowd control plan in place,” Carlos said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
