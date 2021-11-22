

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Lawyer: SEC says Omidyar PDR donation to Rappler staff has no legal effect in case
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
November 22, 2021 | 4:34pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Lawyer: SEC says Omidyar PDR donation to Rappler staff has no legal effect in case
Philippine journalist Maria Ressa (C) leaves her office after she was arrested in Manila on February 13, 2019. Ressa, who has repeatedly clashed with President Rodrigo Duterte, was arrested in her Manila office on February 13 in what rights advocates called an act of "persecution". 
AFP  /  Maria Tan
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission has told the court handling the appeal on the revocation of Rappler’s certificates of incorporation that Omidyar’s donation of the contested Philippine Depositary Receipts to staff has no legal effect, a lawyer for the media company said.



This means that the donation, which was meant to address questions on whether PDRs impart ownership, will not affect the SEC's decision on Rappler's business registration.





In a virtual press conference on Monday, lawyer Francis Lim told reporters that the SEC "submitted a report to the Court of Appeals saying it [donation] has no effect without giving us the opportunity to comment on the effect."



Lim said they already filed a motion for reconsideration with the SEC panel.



The case stemmed from SEC’s order to cancel the certificate of incorporation of the online news site and Omidyar’s PDR — a financial instrument that gives foreign investors passive economic interest in a Philippine company — in January 2018. The regulatory body held that the company allegedly violated the constitutional and statutory Foreign Equity Restriction in Mass Media.



This was the first case filed against Rappler, which has faced a raft of cases since then, and they have appealed the SEC ruling to the CA. The appeals court however rejected the media company’s plea to reverse the SEC ruling and instead asked the regulatory commission to evaluate the legal effect of the alleged donation of Omidyar Network of all its PDRs to Rappler staff.



But the SEC had not sought Rappler’s comment before it submitted a report to the CA, Lim said Monday.



"We felt, pursuant to many decisions of the Supreme Court, [the] subsequent transfer of the disputed shares to qualified Filipinos, qualified transferees — in this case, Filipinos — would cure whatever the defects are," the lawyer added.



The CA would now weigh in on the SEC report.



But would this mean that the commission’s previous ruling to revoke Rappler’s certificates of incorporation is immediately executory?



It remains to be seen, Lim said. "It depends on how the [CA] views the SEC decision upholding the revocation, whether it’s already final and therefore cannot be revisited by the same division of the Court of Appeals."



"It’s good for us, it gives us the opportunity to debate or litigate the effect of donation of PDRs to Filipinos," the lawyer added.



Slew of cases vs Rappler



The SEC 2018 ruling turned out to be the first in a string of legal challenges to be filed against the media network and its CEO, Maria Ressa.



The high-profile journalist has since been subjected to ten arrest warrants, and seven—including five tax-related ones and a cyberlibel conviction under appeal—are still pending in Philippine courts.



Ressa’s international lawyers, Amal Clooney and Caoilfhionn Gallagher, appealed to the government to drop the cases.



Gallagher, an international human rights lawyer, said they have noticed that the government has been using “a much wider array of legal tools” against journalists. In Ressa’s case, six of the pending cases are related to finance and one is cyber libel.



But of all these cases, one thing is common. She claimed that it stemmed from “a wish of the powerful, from the authorities to silence Maria, to stop her from doing her job.”



Clooney, a lawyer who specializes in international law and human rights, meanwhile shared that the international community has been monitoring the case of Ressa.



She said the case may also affect the Philippines’ relations with other countries.



In the Philippines, she said she has reached out to the Department of Justice but she has far failed to secure a virtual meeting with Secretary Menardo Guevarra. The justice chief told reporters this was mostly due to scheduling conflicts.



Ressa is currently in the US to attend a series of lectures at Harvard University and visit her parents.



She will again be seeking courts to allow her to attend the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize, which she and fellow journalist from Russia, Dmitry Muratov, won.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COURT OF APPEALS
                                                      MARIA RESSA
                                                      SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 EU opposes China's 'unilateral actions,' stresses Ayungin within Philippine EEZ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
EU opposes China's 'unilateral actions,' stresses Ayungin within Philippine EEZ


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
"In this context, the European Union recalls the Arbitration Award rendered under UNCLOS on 12 July 2016, which found that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MMDA mulling return of number coding scheme with rising vehicle volume
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MMDA mulling return of number coding scheme with rising vehicle volume


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Every day our volume goes up and it doesn't go down anymore. We're getting closer [to pre-pandemic traffic numbers,]" Recio...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte: PDDS, PDP-Laban are one
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte: PDDS, PDP-Laban are one


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has described as a “political strategy” his decision to run for senator under the Pederalismo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lawyers' group asks ICC to continue probe into Philippines 'drug war'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lawyers' group asks ICC to continue probe into Philippines 'drug war'


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Free Legal Assistance Group, among the lawyers’ groups that assist victims of the “war on drugs” in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 426 more Delta variant cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 426 more Delta variant cases


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
 The Department of Health said Monday 426 more cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 were detected in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 NBI arrests vlogger Mejorada on libel conviction
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBI arrests vlogger Mejorada on libel conviction


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"He was arrested on basis of warrant of arrest to serve his sentence for the libel conviction with [Sen. Franklin Drilon]...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP defers to Comelec on drug testing for candidates
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP defers to Comelec on drug testing for candidates


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"That's presidential information. We'll take action; if the president will give us the name, then we will work on it," he...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ wants inmates included in National Vaccination Days
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ wants inmates included in National Vaccination Days


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Justice will ask the National Task Force against COVID-19 to include Persons Deprived of Liberty in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lacson urges 'balance of power' in WPS following threats from Chinese ships
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lacson urges 'balance of power' in WPS following threats from Chinese ships


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This is my country and no foreign armed forces can tell me to stay out."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Duterte raised Ayungin incident at ASEAN-China summit
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Duterte raised Ayungin incident at ASEAN-China summit


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We abhor the recent event in the Ayungin Shoal and view with grave concern other similar developments," the Palace quotes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with