

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
NBI arrests vlogger Mejorada on libel conviction
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 22, 2021 | 5:53pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
NBI arrests vlogger Mejorada on libel conviction
Photo shows Manuel Mejorada in a vlog
Screengrab  /  Manuel Mejorada on YouTube 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation's Special Operations Group on Monday morning arrested Manuel "Boy" Mejorada, a former Iloilo provincial administrator and libel convict, his partner said.



NBI spokesperson Ferdinand Lavin confirmed the arrest Monday evening in a text message to Philstar.com but declined to release details just yet.





Mejorada, in hiding following the issuance of a warrant of arrest last year, would be turned over to the NBI detention center on Monday afternoon, his partner Ruby also said in a post on the former provincial official's Facebook page.



"He was arrested on basis of warrant of arrest to serve his sentence for the libel conviction with [Sen. Franklin Drilon] as the complainant. There is a penalty of two to four years for each count in the four cases complained of by Drilon," the post says in mixed Filipino and English. 



His partner said that Mejorada was "silenced" by Drilon. Mejorada describes himself on his Twitter profile as the "Number one enemy of Senator Franklin Drilon."



Press freedom and freedom of expression advocates have long called for the decriminalization of libel and cyber libel, which the UN Human Rights Council has pointed out is excessive and is incompatible with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.






In a 28-page decision penned by Presiding Judge Wilhelmina Jorge-Wagan, the Pasay City Regional Trial Court Branch 188 found four out of five Facebook posts that were subject of Drilon's complaint "guilty beyond reasonable doubt of libel" and sentenced Mejorada to two to four years of imprisonment.



Mejorada has since become a social media personality who refers to himself as an "investigative journalist [with] over 40 years experience as a journalist." He has made incorrect and untrue claims on his social media accounts. 



The vlogger has claimed to have "informants" telling him that Sen. Manny Pacquiao "wants to withdraw" his presidential bid. 



He also recently posted a viral "exclusive" video claiming that Vice President Leni Robredo has 'palilalia', a speech condition that makes people repeat words and phrases, and is mentally ill. 



Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon filed another cyber libel complaint against Mejorada in July, accusing the latter of "continuous and deliberate efforts [to] injure my reputation and character."



In 2020, Mejorada was also found guilty of graft by the Sandiganbayan for an "overpriced laptop purchase'' when he was Iloilo provincial administrator.



The anti-graft court sentenced Mejorada to a maximum of eight years in prison and perpetually disqualified him from holding public office. — Franco Luna 



This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 EU opposes China's 'unilateral actions,' stresses Ayungin within Philippine EEZ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
EU opposes China's 'unilateral actions,' stresses Ayungin within Philippine EEZ


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
"In this context, the European Union recalls the Arbitration Award rendered under UNCLOS on 12 July 2016, which found that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MMDA mulling return of number coding scheme with rising vehicle volume
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MMDA mulling return of number coding scheme with rising vehicle volume


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Every day our volume goes up and it doesn't go down anymore. We're getting closer [to pre-pandemic traffic numbers,]" Recio...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte: PDDS, PDP-Laban are one
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte: PDDS, PDP-Laban are one


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has described as a “political strategy” his decision to run for senator under the Pederalismo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lawyers' group asks ICC to continue probe into Philippines 'drug war'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lawyers' group asks ICC to continue probe into Philippines 'drug war'


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Free Legal Assistance Group, among the lawyers’ groups that assist victims of the “war on drugs” in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 426 more Delta variant cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 426 more Delta variant cases


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
 The Department of Health said Monday 426 more cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 were detected in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP defers to Comelec on drug testing for candidates
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP defers to Comelec on drug testing for candidates


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"That's presidential information. We'll take action; if the president will give us the name, then we will work on it," he...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lacson urges 'balance of power' in WPS following threats from Chinese ships
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lacson urges 'balance of power' in WPS following threats from Chinese ships


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This is my country and no foreign armed forces can tell me to stay out."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief: Drug surrenderees will be 'taken care of' at recovery facilities for drug war 'finale'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief: Drug surrenderees will be 'taken care of' at recovery facilities for drug war 'finale'


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We will do a little tweaking on the current version, but at the end of the day we want to end this administration the best...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More Pinoys in UAE want Christmas in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More Pinoys in UAE want Christmas in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
More overseas Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates want to come home for the Christmas holiday, according to the Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Moreno vows to replicate projects in Manila as president
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Moreno vows to replicate projects in Manila as president


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday promised to replicate his city projects for the entire country if he wins as president...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with