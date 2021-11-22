NBI arrests vlogger Mejorada on libel conviction

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation's Special Operations Group on Monday morning arrested Manuel "Boy" Mejorada, a former Iloilo provincial administrator and libel convict, his partner said.

NBI spokesperson Ferdinand Lavin confirmed the arrest Monday evening in a text message to Philstar.com but declined to release details just yet.

Mejorada, in hiding following the issuance of a warrant of arrest last year, would be turned over to the NBI detention center on Monday afternoon, his partner Ruby also said in a post on the former provincial official's Facebook page.

"He was arrested on basis of warrant of arrest to serve his sentence for the libel conviction with [Sen. Franklin Drilon] as the complainant. There is a penalty of two to four years for each count in the four cases complained of by Drilon," the post says in mixed Filipino and English.

His partner said that Mejorada was "silenced" by Drilon. Mejorada describes himself on his Twitter profile as the "Number one enemy of Senator Franklin Drilon."

Press freedom and freedom of expression advocates have long called for the decriminalization of libel and cyber libel, which the UN Human Rights Council has pointed out is excessive and is incompatible with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

In a 28-page decision penned by Presiding Judge Wilhelmina Jorge-Wagan, the Pasay City Regional Trial Court Branch 188 found four out of five Facebook posts that were subject of Drilon's complaint "guilty beyond reasonable doubt of libel" and sentenced Mejorada to two to four years of imprisonment.

Mejorada has since become a social media personality who refers to himself as an "investigative journalist [with] over 40 years experience as a journalist." He has made incorrect and untrue claims on his social media accounts.

The vlogger has claimed to have "informants" telling him that Sen. Manny Pacquiao "wants to withdraw" his presidential bid.

He also recently posted a viral "exclusive" video claiming that Vice President Leni Robredo has 'palilalia', a speech condition that makes people repeat words and phrases, and is mentally ill.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon filed another cyber libel complaint against Mejorada in July, accusing the latter of "continuous and deliberate efforts [to] injure my reputation and character."

In 2020, Mejorada was also found guilty of graft by the Sandiganbayan for an "overpriced laptop purchase'' when he was Iloilo provincial administrator.

The anti-graft court sentenced Mejorada to a maximum of eight years in prison and perpetually disqualified him from holding public office. — Franco Luna

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.