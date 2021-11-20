COVID-19 task force advises people to still bring face shields when going out

A man hangs his face shield at the back of his head while walking along EDSA-Kamuning in Quezon City on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Thinking of finally getting rid of your face shields? You may just want to keep them as the government’s COVID-19 task force advises you to still bring them with you when you go out.

While face shields are optional in areas under Alert Levels 1, 2 and 3, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases announced Friday that these plastic barriers may still be required by private establishments.

The likely result is that different establishments will have different rules regarding the wearing of face shields, which leaves ordinary folk with no option but to bring them in tow when going out.

“Our advice is just bring your face shield,” National Task Force Against COVID-19 spokesperson Restituto Padilla said in Filipino over state-run People’s Television. “If you are required to use it, then wear it.”

“This is for our benefit and the good of all. We are not giving this condition to burden people but to protect them, so please don’t resent this,” he added.

Government officials and experts have said that face shields could cut the risk of COVID-19 transmission, although the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there is not enough evidence as to the effectiveness of using the plastic barriers.

The requirement of wearing face shields in public places was eased as the Philippines saw a dramatic decline in COVID-19 cases, with the number of new infections plunging to below the 1,500-level for the fourth straight day on Friday. — Xave Gregorio