FDA OKs COVID-19 vaccine mix-and-match clinical trial
                        

                           
Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
November 19, 2021 | 2:53pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
FDA OKs COVID-19 vaccine mix-and-match clinical trial
San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora (C) looks on as a teenage boy receives a BioNtech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during the inoculation of the population aged 12-17 at a stadium in San Juan City, suburban Manila on November 3, 2021.
AFP / Ted Aljibe 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Food and Drug Administration has given its go signal for the conduct of the COVID-19 mix-and-match clinical trial in the country, an official said Friday.



Department of Science and Technology Undersecretary Rowena Guevara said the FDA on Tuesday approved the mix-and-match trial, which will involve 3,000 participants.





The government started screening applicants the next day at a trial site in Marikina City.



The study will look into pairing the Sinovac vaccine with other brands and administering booster shot to those fully immunized with the Chinese-made jab.



Guevara said the rollout of booster shots for health care workers will help in the collection of data.



The government began the administration of boosters on Wednesday. Medical frontliners are allowed to choose the brand of their booster dose.



Since March, 32.58 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19, while 40.17 million have received partial protection. 


                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
                                                      FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: November 12, 2021 - 11:01am                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 12, 2021 - 11:01am                              


                              
Starting December 1, the vaccination of employees required to work on-site will be mandatory in the public and private sector in areas with sufficient COVID-19 jabs supply.



"However, eligible employees who remain to be unvaccinated may not be terminated but they shall be required to undergo regular RT-PCR testing, or antigen tests, at their own expense," Malacañang says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 3, 2021 - 10:11am                              


                              
The Philippine government is targeting to administer at least 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of November, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. says.



The government aims to achieve 1 million to 1.5 million jabs per day starting November 20.



To achieve this, Galvez says about 4,000 to 5,000 vaccination sites would be activated, including malls, universities, schools, gyms, camps and function halls of different government agencies.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 27, 2021 - 10:56am                              


                              
The Philippine government will start the full rollout of COVID-19 vaccination among minors aged 12 to 17 on November 5.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the guidelines are being drafted.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 25, 2021 - 9:02am                              


                              
The Health Technology Assessment Council of the Department of Health recommends the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for healthcare workers by fourth quarter of this year.



The council also recommends rolling out booster shots among eligible priority groups by next year.



HTAC says the recommendations are offered "in consideration of sufficient vaccine supply and acceptable coverage for primary vaccination."

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 8, 2021 - 10:00am                              


                              
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.



The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.




                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
