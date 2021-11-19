FDA OKs COVID-19 vaccine mix-and-match clinical trial

MANILA, Philippines — The Food and Drug Administration has given its go signal for the conduct of the COVID-19 mix-and-match clinical trial in the country, an official said Friday.

Department of Science and Technology Undersecretary Rowena Guevara said the FDA on Tuesday approved the mix-and-match trial, which will involve 3,000 participants.

The government started screening applicants the next day at a trial site in Marikina City.

The study will look into pairing the Sinovac vaccine with other brands and administering booster shot to those fully immunized with the Chinese-made jab.

Guevara said the rollout of booster shots for health care workers will help in the collection of data.

The government began the administration of boosters on Wednesday. Medical frontliners are allowed to choose the brand of their booster dose.

Since March, 32.58 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19, while 40.17 million have received partial protection.