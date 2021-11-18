COVID-19 vaccine protection wanes faster in elderly, immunocompromised â€” vaccine expert

COVID-19 vaccine protection wanes faster in elderly, immunocompromised — vaccine expert

A medical worker prepares the BioNtech-Pfizer vaccine during an inoculation drive of young people aged 12 to 17 against the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a school in Taguig City, suburban Manila on November 10, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Senior citizens should be given COVID-19 booster shots soon as the immunity against infection provided by vaccines wanes faster in people over 65 and immunocompromised individuals, a vaccine expert said Thursday.

“It would be good that we start administering boosters or third doses to our senior citizens because their immunity is waning faster,” Nina Gloriani, head of the Department of Science and Technology’s vaccine expert panel, said in Filipino.

Studies suggest that immunity against COVID-19 infection wanes after three to five months, Gloriani said.

“But for the general population, it is around six months. Others produce good immune response even after eight to 10 months,” she said.

According to the DOST official, senior citizens can receive any COVID-19 jab approved to be used as a booster.

“All of them are possible for use as boosters, provided they have no contraindication,” Gloriani said in Filipino.

The government began the rollout of booster shots for healthcare workers Wednesday. Medical frontliners are allowed to choose the brand of their booster dose.

Since March, 32.58 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19, while 40.17 million have received partial protection. — Gaea Katreena Cabico