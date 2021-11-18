

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
COVID-19 vaccine protection wanes faster in elderly, immunocompromised — vaccine expert
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 18, 2021 | 6:03pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
COVID-19 vaccine protection wanes faster in elderly, immunocompromised â€” vaccine expert
A medical worker prepares the BioNtech-Pfizer vaccine during an inoculation drive of young people aged 12 to 17 against the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a school in Taguig City, suburban Manila on November 10, 2021.
AFP / Ted Aljibe 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Senior citizens should be given COVID-19 booster shots soon as the immunity against infection provided by vaccines wanes faster in people over 65 and immunocompromised individuals, a vaccine expert said Thursday.



“It would be good that we start administering boosters or third doses to our senior citizens because their immunity is waning faster,” Nina Gloriani, head of the Department of Science and Technology’s vaccine expert panel, said in Filipino.  





Studies suggest that immunity against COVID-19 infection wanes after three to five months, Gloriani said.



“But for the general population, it is around six months. Others produce good immune response even after eight to 10 months,” she said.



According to the DOST official, senior citizens can receive any COVID-19 jab approved to be used as a booster.



“All of them are possible for use as boosters, provided they have no contraindication,” Gloriani said in Filipino.



The government began the rollout of booster shots for healthcare workers Wednesday. Medical frontliners are allowed to choose the brand of their booster dose.



Since March, 32.58 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19, while 40.17 million have received partial protection. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Which schools are returning to classrooms in Philippines?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: Which schools are returning to classrooms in Philippines?


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has begun a limited return to classrooms. Here are the schools cleared so far for in-person learning.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 20 private schools start limited in-person classes on Nov. 22 &mdash; DepEd
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
20 private schools start limited in-person classes on Nov. 22 — DepEd


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Director Joyce Andaya said these private institutions will begin the limited in-person learning on November 22. 


                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara Duterte says PDP-Laban rejected bid to support tandem with Marcos
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara Duterte says PDP-Laban rejected bid to support tandem with Marcos


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"But I just want to make it clear - no name is slandered or defiled, no one is abused, no one is aggrieved, fought, made to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sotto: Candidate Duterte should disclose SALN, take voluntary drug test along with other bets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotto: Candidate Duterte should disclose SALN, take voluntary drug test along with other bets


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Senate President Vicente Sotto III, a vice presidential candidate, on Tuesday said President Rodrigo Duterte reveal his...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'No healing': Marcos faces 2nd petition from Martial Law survivors to disqualify presidential bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'No healing': Marcos faces 2nd petition from Martial Law survivors to disqualify presidential bid


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The petitioners represented by lawyers Howard Calleja and Jake Rey Fajardo warned that allowing Marcos Jr. to run “might...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Roque: Stint as Duterte spokesman doesn't erase past work as rights advocate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Roque: Stint as Duterte spokesman doesn't erase past work as rights advocate


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"I am not bothered. I don't have any insecurities. I don't have to be liked by people," Roque said as he raised his past record...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace denies reports that Vince Dizon has joined Isko Moreno's team
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace denies reports that Vince Dizon has joined Isko Moreno's team


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang Thursday denied that government pandemic response adviser Vince Dizon has joined the camp of presidential...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Unacceptable': Senators decry Chinese Coast Guard blocking Philippine boats anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Unacceptable': Senators decry Chinese Coast Guard blocking Philippine boats anew


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least three senators on Thursday strongly condemned the China Coast Guard's derailing of a supply mission in the West...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Merck seeking EUA for COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir in Philippines &mdash; FDA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Merck seeking EUA for COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir in Philippines — FDA


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pharmaceutical company Merck. & Co has sought emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 antivral pill molnupiravir in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lorenzana tests positive for COVID-19 again
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lorenzana tests positive for COVID-19 again


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana yesterday confirmed that he has again tested positive for COVID-19 and will be self-i...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with