

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Palace denies reports that Vince Dizon has joined Isko Moreno's team
                        

                           
Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
November 18, 2021 | 4:13pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Palace denies reports that Vince Dizon has joined Isko Moreno's team
File photo shows testing czar Vince Dizon.
The STAR  /  Mong Pintolo, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang Thursday denied that government pandemic response adviser Vince Dizon has joined the camp of presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, saying he remains a "working member" of the Duterte Cabinet.



Lito Banayo, Moreno's campaign strategist, revealed last Wednesday that Dizon works as deputy campaign manager and statistical research head of the Manila mayor's team. Dizon, a former president of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), is reportedly involved in Moreno's imaging and has hosted some of the mayor's meetings.



"There is no truth to the reports circulating that Secretary Vivencio "Vince" Dizon allegedly joined the campaign team of a presidential aspirant," Cabinet Secretary and acting presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles said in a statement.



"Sec. Dizon remains a working member of the Cabinet of the Duterte Administration as Presidential Adviser for COVID-19 response. Sec. Dizon is focused on the vaccination efforts of government, and not with any political campaign," he added.



In a statement, Dizon said he is "not involved in any political campaign."



"I confirm the statement of Cabinet Secretary and acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles that I am not involved in any political campaign. My focus is on the national government’s overall COVID-19 response and recovery, including the country’s vaccination program," he said.



Dizon resigned as BCDA president last month but remained as deputy chief implementer of the National Task Force against COVID-19 and presidential adviser for pandemic response.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      VINCE DIZON
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Which schools are returning to classrooms in Philippines?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: Which schools are returning to classrooms in Philippines?


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has begun a limited return to classrooms. Here are the schools cleared so far for in-person learning.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Coup rumors emerge from House as elections draw nearer                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Coup rumors emerge from House as elections draw nearer


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rumors of yet another coup d’etat at the House of Representatives are swirling as battle lines are drawn for the crucial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Video claims NPA rebels shot and killed Hacienda Luisita massacre victims
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Video claims NPA rebels shot and killed Hacienda Luisita massacre victims


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The video leaves out nearly all of the earlier findings by no less than the National Bureau of Investigation in its 2005...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lorenzana tests positive for COVID-19 again
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lorenzana tests positive for COVID-19 again


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana yesterday confirmed that he has again tested positive for COVID-19 and will be self-i...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec disqualifies 126 of 270 party-list groups
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec disqualifies 126 of 270 party-list groups


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections has denied the applications of at least 126 party-list groups for next year’s elections,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 FDA: Some COVID-19 jabs may get full approval by early 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FDA: Some COVID-19 jabs may get full approval by early 2022


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
FDA Director General Eric Domingo said the agency is “eagerly awaiting” for vaccine makers to submit their application...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Unacceptable': Senators decry Chinese Coast Guard blocking Philippine boats anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Unacceptable': Senators decry Chinese Coast Guard blocking Philippine boats anew


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least three senators on Thursday strongly condemned the China Coast Guard's derailing of a supply mission in the West...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Decline in Metro Manila cases seen to continue but OCTA warns vs &lsquo;overconfidence&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Decline in Metro Manila cases seen to continue but OCTA warns vs ‘overconfidence’


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
OCTA fellow Ranjit Rye said the improving picture should not be a cause for overconfidence.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Merck seeking EUA for COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir in Philippines &mdash; FDA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Merck seeking EUA for COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir in Philippines — FDA


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pharmaceutical company Merck. & Co has sought emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 antivral pill molnupiravir in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec gives Marcos more time to answer petitions to cancel COC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec gives Marcos more time to answer petitions to cancel COC


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Commission on Elections spokesperson James Jimenez made the disclosure Thursday afternoon, hours after refuting a claim by Marcos...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with