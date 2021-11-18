Palace denies reports that Vince Dizon has joined Isko Moreno's team

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang Thursday denied that government pandemic response adviser Vince Dizon has joined the camp of presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, saying he remains a "working member" of the Duterte Cabinet.

Lito Banayo, Moreno's campaign strategist, revealed last Wednesday that Dizon works as deputy campaign manager and statistical research head of the Manila mayor's team. Dizon, a former president of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), is reportedly involved in Moreno's imaging and has hosted some of the mayor's meetings.

"There is no truth to the reports circulating that Secretary Vivencio "Vince" Dizon allegedly joined the campaign team of a presidential aspirant," Cabinet Secretary and acting presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles said in a statement.

"Sec. Dizon remains a working member of the Cabinet of the Duterte Administration as Presidential Adviser for COVID-19 response. Sec. Dizon is focused on the vaccination efforts of government, and not with any political campaign," he added.

In a statement, Dizon said he is "not involved in any political campaign."

"I confirm the statement of Cabinet Secretary and acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles that I am not involved in any political campaign. My focus is on the national government’s overall COVID-19 response and recovery, including the country’s vaccination program," he said.

Dizon resigned as BCDA president last month but remained as deputy chief implementer of the National Task Force against COVID-19 and presidential adviser for pandemic response.